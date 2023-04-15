David Long, composer and founder of Mutton Birds, talks about the music that shaped his life

Wellington-based composer David Long, founding member of 90s band The Mutton Birds.

The Soundtrack of My Life: From Bowie to Bollywood, Wellington-based composer David Long shares some of his musical milestones.

NIGHTS IN THE SUBURRA, Nino Rota (1969)

Nino Rota is one of my favorite film composers.

He wrote scores for all of Federico Fellini’s films, but there is a rawness to Satyricon, from which this piece comes from his mad dash. I’ve always been interested in music with images and Rota always seemed to write something that made the film come alive. He made two of The Godfather movies too.

Tupua and I talk about movies all the time [Long composed the music for choreographer Tupua Tigafuas new work for the New Zealand Dance Company, which premieres in Auckland next week]. Satyricon was one of the first movies I recommended to him, so that was one of our common bonds.

AYE DIL E NADAN, Lata Mangeshkar (1983)

Other people play, I don’t know, gym firecrackers when they exercise. I listen to old Bollywood music. This track [from the 1983 biopic Razia Sultan, about a 13th-century Indian empress] is beautiful. Lata and her sister Asha have sung on thousands and thousands of Bollywood songs. In many early Bollywood there is almost a jazz feel but played with tablas [twin hand drums]. It’s kind of a cultural mix that I find really exciting.

Lazarus, David Bowie (2016)

David Bowie was the first big concert I attended, in 1978. We lived in Upper Hutt and I asked my mother to take me to Auckland for that. He was someone I loved all my life, since I was about 12 years old. In the 90s he lost his mojo and went into what I think he described as his Phil Collins years, but then he came back. Lazarusone of my favorite songs from his latest album Black Starcame out a few days before he died, so there was a resonance to that as well.

When you make art, the public is sometimes unforgiving. They expect everything to be shiny all the time. But if you really try to make art a little different, sometimes you’re going to fail. And Bowie sometimes failed, but he also made great art. I think it was the same with [dancer/choreographer and long-time collaborator] Douglas Wright. It’s about not being afraid to fail.

CALL TO YOU, Trinity Roots (2002)

I had left The Mutton Birds a few years before and when I came back from England there was a lot of talk about the reggae scene in Wellington. It was great, but I remember seeing Trinity Roots and you just couldn’t categorize them. They were kind of amazing and in live performances they were improvising in all these different places. It was also iconic for me, to come back and find a place in New Zealand music. It was like, thank God I’m home.

SILENCE, Charlie Haden and the Liberation Music Orchestra (1983)

I bought the album ballad of the dead in my early 20s. That’s wonderful. I spent a lot of time listening to more jazz, but I always liked the melody, and I realized that Charlie Haden, who was a double bass player, is the hyphen that speaks to me in all the albums that I kept from this style.

As said to Joanna Wane

The new piece LittleBits and AddOns by choreographer Tupua Tigafua opens a “picture book for dance”, with music composed by David Long. Photo/John McDermott

Founding member of The Mutton Birds, David Long composed the music for the new work by Samoan choreographer Tupua Tigafua LittleBits and AddOnspremiering at Aucklands ASB Waterfront Theater on April 21 and 22 as part of the New Zealand Dance Company double bill, stage of being. Long, who won the highest score at the APRA Silver Scrolls in 2020 for the BBC drama series, The lightsjust released a new album, Ill Hum the first bars. It includes a 17-minute title track commissioned by Orchestra Wellington, which has a animated video by David Downes, and the music originally written for the dance work of Douglas Wrights in 1978, Abduction.