Entertainment
Take It From A Background Actor, “West Side Story” Should Be The Model
We get off the bus after a 30 minute ride from New York and walk in a straight line through a mall somewhere in Paterson, New Jersey. It’s 5:30 a.m. We’re queuing to get into Holding, the large empty storefront with its large windows covered with white paper. When I arrive at the front of the line, I am immediately transported to the 1950s. On my first day on the job, I am in awe of the galaxy I have just entered. Men with waist-length pants and slicked back hair, women in retro dresses puffed up with petticoats, some with rolos on their heads running around to put on makeup or do their hair, have breakfast or go to the bathroom . The energy of a nearly full cast of Latinx background actors was palpable, and we were all excited to portray ourselves on the big screen. Yes, I was cast as a background actor in Steven Spielbergs West Side Story For work three days on the set of the 2021 film.
The scene we filmed was the confrontation between the Puerto Ricans (the Sharks) and the Italian, Irish and Polish Americans (the Jets) in what was then San Juan Hill, now Lincoln Center. While the on-screen representation raised concernshaving worked on numerous film sets since, such as Jennifer Lopezs Marry menot only was the treatment of the background actors behind the scenes amazing, but the intentionality behind the casting, wardrobe and directing was conscious.
Operating, (the name the industry gives to where background actors check in for work), we all get dressed first, then wait in separate lines to get our hair done or made up. Each hairstyle, for both men and women, was uniquely fashioned for the time.
A month before filming dates, everyone had to go to Steiner Studios for hair approval and a wardrobe adjustment. Some women, like me, and some men had to have their hair cut by one of the movie hairstylists to match the decade we were playing. On the same day, we were dressed by the wardrobe team, each of us meticulously styled with delicate and authentic vintage clothing, shoes and accessories to match our body types and what we would likely have looked like in the 1950s. I was approved to be in a striped knee-length dress that had different shades of orange with red shoes, a black purse, and pearl earrings.
After about three hours of preparation, we were all ready to go on set. In different groups, we followed one of the many production assistants from Satellite Holding, the second and last place we went before going on set. Here we have snacks and lunch, and everyone hangs around until the director calls us to film. On our way we pass the set where the Jets and Sharks are fighting and the police arrive. It was the facade of a demolished building surrounded by earth. It felt supernatural to see this giant artificially constructed backdrop towering over me, depicting the abandoned buildings of 1950s New York City. Shortly after joining Satellite Holding, we were called to settle .
Set is the entire 10 to 12 block circular radius surrounding Patersons City Hall. The film crew paid each business to close for three days, then covered the buildings with 1950s storefronts to portray the Puerto Rican neighborhood of San Juan Hill. Each part of the set has been carefully staged by the production team to represent this community and its daily environment, from grocery stores to slum clearance signs by the Federal Housing Administration.
The production assistants placed each of the background actors in a specific location and gave us an action. I was first placed under the Telas storefront (see photo above) as a local Puerto Rican woman walking out of the store and walking around the corner.
As I waited under the store for everyone to go to their places, I could see the entire set. There were around 300-400 background cast members, the majority from the Latinx community – older and younger and of all shades and sizes. I have never seen so many Latinx people in one place before. I immediately thought the industry really had no excuse for saying there were no Latinx actors.
Being on set for 12 to 14 hours each day, the background actors talk to each other – a lot – with each other. I’ve spoken to many, many Latinx actresses and actors who were passionate about acting, hard-working, and very talented, but still struggled to get cast in movies and TV shows. One of the things we talked about a lot was that Steven Spielberg put out an open call for the role of Maria. He wanted to bring in a new face, instead of relying on already established or even established Latin actresses non-Latin actresses. In my opinion, this is golden because it not only opens up opportunities for new actors, but also expands the roster of Latinx who can play roles in Hollywood movies.
Usually when I’m on movie or TV sets, production assistants constantly tell us that we (background actors) are important because without us they couldn’t create the society we live in. I would argue that filmmakers and Hollywood should put that encouragement into action by auditioning a more accurate and broader network of Latinx actors who can represent our true diversity in society. Latinx people and people of color in general deserve to be represented in a diverse array of leading and supporting roles, not just in the background. Whether many know it or not, West Side Story proved that this type of representation is possible, powerful and beautiful. I’m proud to have been part of a film that was designed with the intention of matching the actors to the story, from background actors to lead roles!
