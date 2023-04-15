Tessa Thompson to Star in ‘Hedda Gabler’ Reimagined by Nia DaCosta – The Hollywood Reporter





Fresh off his appearance in box office boxing hit Creed III ($265 million and counting), Tessa Thompson was cast as a character considered one of the greatest dramatic roles in theater history. The Hollywood Reporter learned Thompson is set to play Hedda Gabler in Nia DaCosta’s upcoming movie Hedda for Orion Pictures and MGM’s Plan B. Written and Directed by Nia DaCosta – after 2021 hit candy man and his upcoming debut in the MCU Wonders (the first trailer for which recently landed) – the feature is billed as an epic and visceral reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s famous 1891 play, and reunites the filmmaker with Thompson after starring in the first feature from the critically acclaimed 2018 director Little wood. Producers on Hedda are Plan B, DaCosta, Gabrielle Nadig (who produced Little wood) and Thompson, which produces through its own Viva Maude label, which launched in 2020. Executive producers are Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude and Michael Constable. Hedda Gabler has seen many screen adaptations over the years. Ingrid Bergman was among the stars of a BBC production that aired on television in 1962, while Trevor Nunn’s 1975 adaptation – also titled Hedda — would earn Glenda Jackson an Oscar nomination for lead actress. The project marks the last major role for Thompson, who has become an extremely in-demand – and bankable – name. Alongside her appearances as Valkyrie in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok And Thor: Love and Thunder (and, briefly, Aavengers: endgame) and as Bianca alongside Michael B. Jordan in all three Creed films for MGM, she won acclaim and a BAFTA nomination for her turn in the 2021 period drama Who passed. On television, she starred in all four seasons of HBO Westworld. She is replaced by WME, Mosaic, Jeff Bernstein at Jackoway Austen Tyerman and Shelter PR.

