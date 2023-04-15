Entertainment
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopens
FORT LAUDERDALE – Friday was a day of joy for a family of three whose vacation in South Florida went much longer than expected.
“We were stuck here starting Wednesday, all that night; we slept at the terminal,” Angelica Pacheco told CBS News Miami’s Ivan Taylor as she walked through FLL with her mother and sister.
They live in California, but that’s not where they were headed this Friday night.
“We fly to Minnesota, from there we go to Los Angeles,” Pacheco said.
Other passengers like Connor Wolfe, whose destination is New York, said that while he loved South Florida, he missed his home.
They are all hoping to be able to get home this weekend, but at the same time worried as airport officials said there were more than 200 flight cancellations on Friday afternoon.
All the while, Arlene Satchell, PIO for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport announced that only the south runway was working.
“The north runway, our oldest runway, we did a major renovation there in 2019 due to its geographical position, took on more water in the damaging direction of greater settlement.”
Meanwhile, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher said it could take some time for the track to reopen.
“Anywhere between a few weeks and maybe a month we have to wait for the water to recede and once that happens we can assess if there is any damage.”
In a tweet Friday morning, the airport suggested travelers call their airlines or check their flight status online before flying to FLL.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/fort-lauderdale-hollywood-international-airport-optimistic-reopen-friday-morning/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Treaty 8 First Nations in BC celebrate signing land rights treaty claims with province, Ottawa
- Top Trump lawyer recused himself from Mar-a-Lago documents case
- Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, IPL Records & Stats For IPL 2023
- Jokowi urges public to get vaccinated before Idul Fitri – Society
- Men’s Tennis upsets No. 17 Auburn, 4-1 – LSU
- Free prom dresses for those in need
- It’s time for Google to add AirTag anti-stalking features to Android — I/O 2023 is the perfect place to do it
- Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- Why the ‘war on awakening’ is over
- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in some parts of Jamaica
- Lula says US should stop ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine
- Mike Pompeo says he won’t run for president in 2024 | Mike Pompeo