Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopens

FORT LAUDERDALE – Friday was a day of joy for a family of three whose vacation in South Florida went much longer than expected.

“We were stuck here starting Wednesday, all that night; we slept at the terminal,” Angelica Pacheco told CBS News Miami’s Ivan Taylor as she walked through FLL with her mother and sister.

They live in California, but that’s not where they were headed this Friday night.

“We fly to Minnesota, from there we go to Los Angeles,” Pacheco said.

Other passengers like Connor Wolfe, whose destination is New York, said that while he loved South Florida, he missed his home.

They are all hoping to be able to get home this weekend, but at the same time worried as airport officials said there were more than 200 flight cancellations on Friday afternoon.

All the while, Arlene Satchell, PIO for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport announced that only the south runway was working.

“The north runway, our oldest runway, we did a major renovation there in 2019 due to its geographical position, took on more water in the damaging direction of greater settlement.”

Meanwhile, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher said it could take some time for the track to reopen.

“Anywhere between a few weeks and maybe a month we have to wait for the water to recede and once that happens we can assess if there is any damage.”

In a tweet Friday morning, the airport suggested travelers call their airlines or check their flight status online before flying to FLL.