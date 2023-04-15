Entertainment
Hollywood writers vote to strike: TV’s viability as a career at stake | The American television industry
Hollywood writers have until Monday to allow their union to go on strike over contentious contract talks with major studios.
The clearance, based on a vote by guild members, would grant Writers Guild of America (WGA) management the ability to strike if it fails to secure a contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) by May 1. .
Writers don’t keep up, claims WGA in a 2023 report. Companies have taken advantage of the streaming transition to underpay writers, creating more precarious and lower-paying models for writers’ work.
In the reportthe WGA, which has more than 11,000 members, says the entertainment industry’s shift to streaming services has resulted in pay cuts for writers, despite increased investment in content and continued profitability.
What’s at stake is the viability of television as a career, said Abbott Elementary writer and WGA member Brittani Nichols. Right now, a lot of people are struggling to string together quality jobs that can sustain them in a city like Los Angeles.
Nichols compared the members’ demands to those of other workers facing growing pressures of economic inequality and rising costs of living.
It’s not that studios can’t afford these things. It’s, in my opinion, that they don’t care what’s fair or just and they want to extract as much value from us for as little money as possible, and that’s something they were resisting.
AMPTP represents entertainment media companies such as Amazon, Apple, CBS, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony and Warner Bros Discovery.
Since 2013-14, the proportion of writers working at minimum wage levels has risen from 33% of all TV series writers to 49% in 2021-22, with increases recorded across all writer positions, according to The report. Over the past decade, the median salary of writers has fallen 4%, or 23% when adjusted for inflation.
WGA calls for increased compensation and feature residuals, ending practice of mini rooms (smaller writing rooms where a showrunner and a limited group of writers develop scripts), and increases in pension and health fund contributions for workers.
In a message to members, the WGA declared that the AMPTP had been pushing for rollbacks intended to offset any gains in contract negotiations. In short, the studios have shown no signs that they intend to solve the problems that our members are determined to solve.
The way writers rooms now operate, the way they were paid, the way they dealt with cuts to episode orders, all of that has slowly eroded our ability to make a living doing this, Susan said. Hurwitz Arneson, an industry writer for 15 years who has worked on shows such as AMCs Preacher and the upcoming John Wick prequel TV series The Continental. For a showrunner, it’s excruciating and impossible. For the young writers coming in, they never get the mentorship and the education to be showrunners because they’re never allowed to be on set.
Mini-rooms were originally meant to be additional support for a project, but were exploited as a loophole to pay writers minimal compensation and avoid paying producer or showrunner fees for additional production tasks, explained Hurwitz Arneson. She voted yes on authorizing the strike, she said, in an effort to oppose trends she says are worsening pay and working conditions for writers.
These are people who create, out of nothing, a product that everyone in the world loves, a product that makes billions of dollars for giant corporations. What they’re asking for is less than 2% of the dollar of what these companies make, so we can benefit from our hard work and get paid fairly,” Hurwitz Arneson said. We should be paid for talent, hard work, heart, sweat, tears and for generating worlds and products that employ thousands of people in this industry.
The union also targeted studios’ arguments about financial difficulties in the industry, as several entertainment media companies have made layoffs over the past year; Disney announced loss of 7,000 jobs which started this year, Netflix cut 450 jobs in 2022, citing a drop in subscription revenue, and about 120 workers were let go from Showtime this year after a merger with Paramount.
Operating profits for the largest entertainment media companies in 2021 were around $28 billion, down from pre-pandemic profit levels, but the WGA cited continued investment in media services. streaming, mergers and restructurings, and spending billions on stock buybacks.
The CEOs of the biggest entertainment media companies receive exorbitant salaries. Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav received $39.3 million in total compensation in 2022. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos received $40 millionhis co-CEO Reed Hastings received $34 million and Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish received $32 million.
The last time Hollywood screenwriters went on strike was in November 2007, an action that lasted 100 days and halted production of major TV shows. The strike of 12,000 writers largely concentrate on disagreements with AMPTP over emerging digital media platforms and streaming residuals. The Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild begin their new collective agreement negotiations this year with the AMPTP.
The National Actors Equity Council, which represents more than 51,000 professional theater workers, has authorized a strike as negotiations for new union contracts with the Broadway League, the trade association for the Broadway industry, continue, with 90% sign a strike pledge if an agreement is not reached.
It’s hard to predict which shows would be affected by a WGA strike, but during the 2007-2008 strike, top shows including Breaking Bad and Prison Break took a break or had shortened seasons.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/apr/15/tv-writers-strike-streaming-wga-amptp
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Treaty 8 First Nations in BC celebrate signing land rights treaty claims with province, Ottawa
- Top Trump lawyer recused himself from Mar-a-Lago documents case
- Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, IPL Records & Stats For IPL 2023
- Jokowi urges public to get vaccinated before Idul Fitri – Society
- Men’s Tennis upsets No. 17 Auburn, 4-1 – LSU
- Free prom dresses for those in need
- It’s time for Google to add AirTag anti-stalking features to Android — I/O 2023 is the perfect place to do it
- Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- Why the ‘war on awakening’ is over
- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in some parts of Jamaica
- Lula says US should stop ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine
- Mike Pompeo says he won’t run for president in 2024 | Mike Pompeo