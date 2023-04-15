Hollywood writers vote to strike: TV’s viability as a career at stake | The American television industry

Hollywood writers have until Monday to allow their union to go on strike over contentious contract talks with major studios.

The clearance, based on a vote by guild members, would grant Writers Guild of America (WGA) management the ability to strike if it fails to secure a contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) by May 1. .

Writers don’t keep up, claims WGA in a 2023 report. Companies have taken advantage of the streaming transition to underpay writers, creating more precarious and lower-paying models for writers’ work.

In the reportthe WGA, which has more than 11,000 members, says the entertainment industry’s shift to streaming services has resulted in pay cuts for writers, despite increased investment in content and continued profitability.

What’s at stake is the viability of television as a career, said Abbott Elementary writer and WGA member Brittani Nichols. Right now, a lot of people are struggling to string together quality jobs that can sustain them in a city like Los Angeles.

Nichols compared the members’ demands to those of other workers facing growing pressures of economic inequality and rising costs of living.

It’s not that studios can’t afford these things. It’s, in my opinion, that they don’t care what’s fair or just and they want to extract as much value from us for as little money as possible, and that’s something they were resisting.

AMPTP represents entertainment media companies such as Amazon, Apple, CBS, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony and Warner Bros Discovery.

Since 2013-14, the proportion of writers working at minimum wage levels has risen from 33% of all TV series writers to 49% in 2021-22, with increases recorded across all writer positions, according to The report. Over the past decade, the median salary of writers has fallen 4%, or 23% when adjusted for inflation.

WGA calls for increased compensation and feature residuals, ending practice of mini rooms (smaller writing rooms where a showrunner and a limited group of writers develop scripts), and increases in pension and health fund contributions for workers.

The WGA website amid contract negotiations. Photography: Taidgh Barron/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

In a message to members, the WGA declared that the AMPTP had been pushing for rollbacks intended to offset any gains in contract negotiations. In short, the studios have shown no signs that they intend to solve the problems that our members are determined to solve.

The way writers rooms now operate, the way they were paid, the way they dealt with cuts to episode orders, all of that has slowly eroded our ability to make a living doing this, Susan said. Hurwitz Arneson, an industry writer for 15 years who has worked on shows such as AMCs Preacher and the upcoming John Wick prequel TV series The Continental. For a showrunner, it’s excruciating and impossible. For the young writers coming in, they never get the mentorship and the education to be showrunners because they’re never allowed to be on set.

Mini-rooms were originally meant to be additional support for a project, but were exploited as a loophole to pay writers minimal compensation and avoid paying producer or showrunner fees for additional production tasks, explained Hurwitz Arneson. She voted yes on authorizing the strike, she said, in an effort to oppose trends she says are worsening pay and working conditions for writers.

These are people who create, out of nothing, a product that everyone in the world loves, a product that makes billions of dollars for giant corporations. What they’re asking for is less than 2% of the dollar of what these companies make, so we can benefit from our hard work and get paid fairly,” Hurwitz Arneson said. We should be paid for talent, hard work, heart, sweat, tears and for generating worlds and products that employ thousands of people in this industry.

The union also targeted studios’ arguments about financial difficulties in the industry, as several entertainment media companies have made layoffs over the past year; Disney announced loss of 7,000 jobs which started this year, Netflix cut 450 jobs in 2022, citing a drop in subscription revenue, and about 120 workers were let go from Showtime this year after a merger with Paramount.

Operating profits for the largest entertainment media companies in 2021 were around $28 billion, down from pre-pandemic profit levels, but the WGA cited continued investment in media services. streaming, mergers and restructurings, and spending billions on stock buybacks.

The CEOs of the biggest entertainment media companies receive exorbitant salaries. Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav received $39.3 million in total compensation in 2022. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos received $40 millionhis co-CEO Reed Hastings received $34 million and Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish received $32 million.

The last time Hollywood screenwriters went on strike was in November 2007, an action that lasted 100 days and halted production of major TV shows. The strike of 12,000 writers largely concentrate on disagreements with AMPTP over emerging digital media platforms and streaming residuals. The Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild begin their new collective agreement negotiations this year with the AMPTP.

The National Actors Equity Council, which represents more than 51,000 professional theater workers, has authorized a strike as negotiations for new union contracts with the Broadway League, the trade association for the Broadway industry, continue, with 90% sign a strike pledge if an agreement is not reached.

It’s hard to predict which shows would be affected by a WGA strike, but during the 2007-2008 strike, top shows including Breaking Bad and Prison Break took a break or had shortened seasons.