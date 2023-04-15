Ganondorf’s voice actor is a fan cast well done





Ganondorf’s voice has been talked about The Legend of Zelda community since it was revealed a few tears of the kingdom trailers there are. Back then, fans had a pretty good idea of ​​who that voice actor was (or who they hoped it would be). Well, it turns out those fans were right all along. Matt Mercer recently confirmed by Twitter that he plays Ganondorf in tears of the kingdom. Some of you may know Mercer from his tube J&D webseries, critical rolebut he also has extensive video game voice acting experience. Fallout 4, personas 5, Surveillance, Destiny 2, Red Dead Redemption 2…Mercer’s roles aren’t always big, but chances are you’ve heard his voice in one of your favorite recent games. Mind you, many fans were convinced they heard Mercer’s voice in this tears of the kingdom trailer as soon as Ganondorf spoke. They were so confident, in fact, that they basically accepted Mercer’s casting as fact long before that information was confirmed. While Mercer certainly possesses a distinct voice, the certainty of her casting isn’t just about recognizing her voice; it’s about acknowledging why Mercer deserves this role. Not all Zelda fan in the world once dreamed of Mercer playing Ganondorf. In fact, names like Keith David and Ron Perlman cropped up more often whenever the subject of Ganondorf’s “dream cast” came up. However, Mercer’s name has come up quite often, and Mercer has made his desire to play Ganondorf very clear over the years. He even cosplayed Ganondorf once in the There will be a fight webseries: a black parody of the Super Smash Bros. universe. Mercer has also been an avid fan of the Zelda series for quite some time and is, generally speaking, a pretty beloved member of games, role-playing games, and…well, many other nerdy communities.

