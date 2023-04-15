Extraordinary Achievement: The Phantom of the Opera Ends 35-Year Broadway Run | Broadway

HWe are used to having the worst seat in the house. Playing the trumpet in the orchestra pit, Lowell Hershey has heard Broadway audiences for decades, but rarely sees the show for himself. When The Phantom of the Opera opened in 1988however, the Fomo has become too much.

I had never seen the show, I can’t even see the stage, he said. So about six months into the show, I bought a ticket, hired a sub, and sat the audience down to watch because I was curious to see what was so important about it.

Last Saturday, according to Hersheys’ tally, Phantom ran for 13,973 performances and he played trumpet in 10,059 of them. When the production wraps up Sunday after 35 years, an all-time Broadway record, he will be in his usual place at the Majestic Theater for his swan song.

Phantom superfans will definitely be scrambling for tickets for one last chance to hear songs like Masquerade, Angel of Music, All I Ask of You and The Music of the Night. Based on the 1910 French novel The Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux, the story revolves around a mysterious and disfigured ghost who haunts the Paris Opera and falls in love with the young soprano, Christine Daa.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical has been seen by more than 140 million people worldwide and grossed over $6 billion in revenue. British actor Michael Crawford was the original ghost in West End and Broadway productions (Gerard Butler played the role in a 2004 film adaptation).

But the show also left critics cold. Some see it as a garish spectacle, the vanguard of a British invasion of New York theater that put style over substance, business intelligence over high art. In the prosecutors’ case against the hit musical and all that it entails, it could well be Exhibit A.

The Phantom of the Opera has been seen by over 140 million people worldwide. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Don’t tell that to Hershey, who learned the trumpet at age nine and performed in numerous Broadway shows, including Nicholas Nickleby, big river, Rockabye Hamlet, Fiddler on the Roof, A Little Night Music and Follies. When work on Phantom arrived, he immediately warmed to its lush, romantic score.

I thought the music sounded good, says the 75-year-old man by telephone from New York. The parts we play were beautifully orchestrated. If you don’t understand the instrument, it’s possible to sit down and write a trumpet part that’s impossible to play, even if it’s within the range of what a trumpet player is capable of playing. .

The orchestrator who made Phantom clearly understood all the instruments. There aren’t too many orchestrators who know how to write for the harp but he did, so the harp part is just beautiful and not incredibly difficult. He made it playable. My first reaction was: oh, this is going to be fun!

The instant success of Phantoms on Broadway did not entirely take Hershey by surprise as he had already performed to packed audiences in London. When it was announced that it was going to open in New York, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that it was going to be a pretty big hit, that no matter what the critics said in New York, it was going maybe last a few years at least. There was no one who would have thought it could last 35 years. There has never been anything like it.

After three and a half decades, Hershey must know every line by heart? There is certainly nothing that surprises me except when someone delivers the wrong line or something goes wrong. Every now and then there’s a little snafu and it snaps me out of my reverie.

At one show, he recalled, the famous chandelier drop at the end of the first act could not take place for safety reasons because a distracted stagehand had accidentally left sheet music on it. I remember walking past the stage door on my way out and hearing a voice inside say: Tell me again how the music ended up on the chandelier.

Phantom runs in the family. His daughter starred in the roadshow version of the musical for two years. So the end of Phantoms run widely experienced as a aftershock of the coronavirus pandemic that has curtailed tourism will inevitably be a moment of reflection, even if he has no intention of retiring.

It’s sad. There’s no doubt about it because I had this family that I hang out with. The musicians are always in the theater well before the start of the show. Some people may arrive only 10 minutes early, but this isn’t the kind of job where you can just walk in, walk to your desk, and do your job.

Howard McGillin in The Phantom of the Opera. Photograph: Joan Marcus/AP

You have to be there and ready to play at some point. So we hang out there and spin shit: you talk to people and those people become family. Even some of the subs who aren’t full-time orchestra members have been stand-ins on the show for over 30 years. I will miss the shot.

When the final curtain falls on Sunday, there will be plenty of time to reflect on how and why Phantom became the longest-running show in Broadway history (the crown now passes to Chicago, which began in 1996) and won seven Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk awards. Hershey has a few thoughts.

One is its producer: Cameron Mackintosh, whose shows Les Miserables and Cats have also enjoyed epic longevity. This guy changed the way Broadway shows are marketed to people. I don’t understand why Cats ran so long being the kind of show it was: there wasn’t much there. He is basically a marketing genius.

The other key was the director: Hal Prince. Hershey comments: He probably pushed Andrew Lloyd Webber to direct in terms of character development and this, that and the other thing that made him what he is. He was amazing.

Hershey suggests that Broadway was dying in the 1970s and the British invasion helped make it a popular tourist destination. This version of events has led to much ambivalence about Lloyd Webbers’ legacy. Five years ago a headline in the New Yorker magazine asked: Did Andrew Lloyd Webber ruin the musical or save it?

Hershey is adamant it always pisses off critics when they go to rewatch a show and they realize that whatever they write won’t matter because we had a $26 million early sale at the time. ‘opening. At the time, in 1988, it was a pretty big step up and so they could have written the worst possible reviews and it wouldn’t have made a difference whether people came or not. It’s annoying for them.

Some reviewers were indeed skeptical. Frank Rich, New York Times theater critic, thought the lyrics were full of numbing, interchangeable pseudo-Hammersteinisms and the score so generic that most of the songs could be rearranged and redistributed between the characters (in fact, among other Lloyd Webber musicals) without altering the story or the meaning of the show .

He wrote: Mr. Lloyd Webbers’ aesthetic has never been so emphatic as in this exhibition, which favors the decorative ornaments of art over the troublesome substance of culture and finds more eroticism in opulence rococo and conspicuous consumption than in love or sex.

A generation later, Phantom arguably remains a shining monument to 1980s kitsch, a jeweled music box that opens to reveal its own hollowness. It has earned a place in the new Broadway Museum, which features a chandelier installation made up of more than 13,000 shimmering crystals, each representing a performance of the show on Broadway.

Ben West, the museums resident historian and curator of the Walls of Timeline, says: This is not a well-written musical. If you want to do an objective analysis of The Phantom of the Opera, it’s not a great show but there is a difference between the show, which is the underlying work, and the production of the said material that you see on stage.

The production is extraordinary. This is Harold Prince at the top of his game. It’s an extraordinary feat of showmanship and showmanship on his part and the other members of the physical creation team. Her directing uses every inch of the stage and she’s consistently interesting and has an amazing tension that makes up for a tension that’s lacking in the show itself.

Andrew Lloyd Webber. Photography: Gregory Pace/Rex/Shutterstock

West, a musical theater artist and author of the forthcoming book The American Musical, continues: It’s just an extraordinary staging of a very poorly done work and I think the staging is a lot of what the people react: a very clever show. I see the deep flaws and inadequacies in the material and yet the production of the series by Harold Princes is quite extraordinary.

I think the success is largely due to his work. There’s definitely the Andrew Lloyd Webber name recognition factor and the earworm melodies with their endless repetition that certainly improves memorization of a particular piece. As far as considering it a work of musical theater in the grand scheme, to me it’s really a triumph of Harold Prince first and foremost.

Phantom spawned a less successful sequel, Love Never Dies, and it seems fair to assume that Phantom will never die either. He walks in London until at least March, shows his masked face all over the world, and will likely make a dramatic and lucrative return to Broadway one day.

John Flynn, author of Phantoms of the Opera: The Face Behind the Mask, has seen the show 13 times on three continents. He says: There is an underlying basis there that concerns every man or woman who has ever been considered an outsider. The ghost itself is disfigured but it is no different from the others.

There are a lot of men that women don’t want to go out on a date with because they may not look like the traditional leading man, if you will. Everyone like that is the ghost. They just want to be loved.

Speaking from West Palm Beach, Florida, Flynn, 68, adds: The Really Helpful Band invested a lot of money to make the show brilliant and I’m actually kind of sad that they’re ending their record breaking run on Broadway because I would have thought they would have continued to run for years . But it will come back in a few years and there will be a brand new version and I am looking forward to it.