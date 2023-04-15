Drake Bell’s Brother Told Cops Actor He Threatened To Kill Himself For Child Custody





Drake BellDrake’s brother is the one who first got the police involved in his missing person case… telling cops that Drake was threatening to kill himself in response to child custody issues with his estranged wife. According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Drake’s brother, Robertcalled Orlando PD on Wednesday night to say Drake was making suicidal claims about wanting to hang himself and not wanting to be alive anymore. Drake’s brother told police Drake was in Winter Park, Florida, to visit his ex-wife Janet and discuss their custody agreement for their son. Drake and Janet separated in January. Drake’s brother told cops that Drake was “distraught and made suicidal statements” in text messages to their mother. He would have said that he didn’t want to live anymore, that he was going to drink excessively and hang himself. He says he tried to bring Drake to his senses but he wasn’t receptive… so Robert decided to call the police. TMZ broke the story…Drake was reported missing On Thursday, Florida police said he was MIA and “considered missing and in danger.”

Play video content



On a Call 911 from the case, an Orlando officer called another department for help locating Drake, calling the situation a “possible suicide attempt.” He repeated what Robert had told them about Drake’s suicide texts to his family members on the West Coast. As we first reported, we know Drake was hanging out with his son on Tuesday at SeaWorld in Orlando. It’s unclear what the custody issues are between Janet and Drake. As you know… Drake was finally found safe and sound shortly after going missing. Hours later on Thursday night, he tweeted, “You leave your phone in the car and you don’t answer for the night and that?” Despite this attempt to make it seem like much ado about nothing, law enforcement told TMZ … deputies took action on Thursday to ensure Drake received a mental health assessment. . Drake’s attorney has not commented. If you or someone you know is in trouble or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2023/04/15/drake-bell-missing-persons-case-brother-called-cops-actor-threatened-suicide-child-custody-issue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related