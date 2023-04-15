Complete guide to a free/inexpensive visit to the Hollywood Bowl





When we think of the Hollywood Bowl, we can assume that visiting and seeing a show in this historic place would require a large sum of money. The reality is that there are plenty of free and inexpensive offerings at the Hollywood Bowl if you know where to look. Luckily for you, everything has been explained in the following information. Photos of Jeff De Paoli If you are unfamiliar, the Hollywood Bowl is a concert and entertainment venue with over 17,000 seats. Since its opening in 1922, the Hollywood Bowl has been the premier destination for live music in Southern California, welcoming everyone from Billie Holiday to Judy Garland, the Beatles, Yo-Yo Ma and many more under the iconic silhouette of its concentric arc band. shell. It is the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic (LA Phil). One thing to keep in mind is that the Hollywood Bowl is a county park. This means that when there is no performance, it is usually open to the public between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day. The Hollywood Bowl with the famous Hollywood sign seen in the distance. FREE PICNIC AREAS

The Hollywood Bowl field has fourteen picnic areas. These picnic spots can be enjoyed anytime, whether it’s an evening show or another day in sunny SoCal. A few of the picnic areas are beyond the paid admissions on show nights, which typically open 90 minutes before showtime. Otherwise, all picnic areas are accessible at any time of the opening of the field. Groups of 30 or more can reserve a picnic area in advance by calling Group Sales at 323-850-2050. You are welcome to bring your own picnic, but there is also food and drink available for purchase daily at the Hollywood Bowl. Picnic areas are available throughout the Hollywood Bowl grounds. PLAZA MARKETPLACE AND OTHER FOOD OPTIONS

THE Market place is located next to the Hollywood Bowl box office and is open before and during concerts. New to the Marketplace this year is the addition of the South LA Café which is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’ll find coffee, specialty sandwiches, salads, deli meats, baked goods, beer, wine, sodas and more. You can even plan ahead and place an order for a picnic box. Your picnic box will be ready for collection at the Plaza Marketplace upon your arrival. Plaza Marketplace with South LA Cafe Pre-order your Picnic Box for easy pickup at a concert. There are many other dining offerings available on show nights beyond the paid doors. These food offers can be ordered using mobile control on the Hollywood Bowl app. To save money on show nights, show your Park & ​​Ride or Shuttle ticket on the day for 20% off your purchase at the Plaza Marketplace. Learn more about Park & ​​Ride and Shuttles in the Getting to the Hollywood Bowl section below. Dining options beyond the Hollywood Bowl gates on concert days. FREE TASTING

The Plaza Marketplace also hosts free wine tastings every Wednesday and Sunday starting one hour before doors open. Each tasting features different local wineries. If you like what you taste, you can buy bottles inside the Plaza Marketplace. No concert ticket is required to attend these tastings. Free wine tastings take place at the Marketplace entrance. Wine is available for purchase in the Marketplace. FREE REHEARSALS

Most Hollywood Bowl rehearsals are open to the public. Rehearsals often take place the morning of a performance, especially on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It is recommended that you contact Public Services in advance at 323-850-2000 to find out if a rehearsal you are interested in is open to the public or not. $1.00 TICKETS

$1.00 tickets are available for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances of LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl. To pay just $1.00 for these tickets, purchase them onsite at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office. These $1.00 tickets are also available online but will cost a bit more with the added online purchase fee. These tickets will go on sale May 2, 2023 and will sell out. FREE PHONE CHARGE

At the middle entrance are old telephone booths converted into charging stations. These charging stations for your mobile devices are free for everyone. The old telephone booths have been transformed into charging stations for mobile devices. GETTING TO THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL

There are many ways to get to the Hollywood Bowl, whether it’s to see a show or simply enjoy the county park for a picnic, admire the famous Hollywood sign, exercise, catch a rehearsal, do a walking tour, etc. Parking is free in the main parking lot when there is no show. If you’re just passing through to visit the museum, grab a coffee, or attend a rehearsal, plenty of parking should be available.

Free bike racks are available around the clock. Bring a padlock to secure your bike.

New this year, you can pre-purchase parking for Hollywood Bowl parking lots for all shows. The Hollywood Bowl grounds have limited parking, so you must purchase a parking spot in advance with the ParkWhiz App is the best way to guarantee you a place. The app will also identify other local parking options when the Hollywood Bowl parking lots are full.

Hollywood Bowl Shuttle program serves locations within eight miles of the site. Shuttles start two and a half hours before the published show time and run on a continuous loop until the start of the concert. Return shuttles start at the end of the performance. Round trip is $6.00 per person. Shuttles are free with a Metro or Metrolink ticket purchased within 72 hours of travel.

Park&Ride is designed for those who live between eight and thirty miles from the Hollywood Bowl. Park & ​​Ride program buses depart at set times and offer round-trip service. Round trip is $7.00 per person if pre-purchased and $12.00 cash if purchased at the departure location. ADDITIONAL TIPS

Here’s a little more information to make your visit to the Hollywood Bowl stress-free and more enjoyable. Many people don’t realize there are three separate doors to enter the venue on show nights. If the first main gate seems crowded, walk a little further up the hill through the parking lots to one of the other two available gates.

Before the show and during intermission, you’ll see a projection of a Hollywood Bowl phone number to text if there are any disruptions you want to report. Take note. Whether it’s an inconsiderate member of the public, a food spill or something else, just text the hotline and a Hollywood Bowl staff member will come to fix the problem.

Wear comfortable shoes. Although some people like to dress up for a night out, think about comfort rather than fashion when it comes to footwear. Much of the Hollywood Bowl is uphill. Even with the help of escalators there can still be a lot of climbing.

If you want to make your visit to the Hollywood Bowl a romantic evening, consider purchasing tickets to the unofficial lovebird seats. There are two sections where only two seats sit together. These are section Q3, row 9, seats 2 and 4 and section U3, row 9, seats 1 and 3. “Lovebird Seats” Section Q View of the Q section of the “inseparable seats” Section U “Inseparable Seats” View of the “Lovebird Seats” U-section Please note that while this article is good information for all concerts, the venue can also be rented and these shows are presented by an organization outside of the LA Phil. These performances may have different rules regarding bringing food and drink inside the venue, etc. and are identified on the calendar by special internal rules apply. In the words of Hollywood Bowl General Manager Laura Connelly, Do a little planning, come early and make the most of it. Then take the bus so you don’t have the stress of driving. You ask someone else to do the hard work. This article should be a good start for your research. And if you’re an LA resident, doing this research in advance just once should serve you well for years of enjoying the Hollywood Bowl. This year, there are plenty of great shows to see at the Hollywood Bowl, including The Game Awards 10th anniversary concert, Maestro of cinema: John Williams with the LA Phil, Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in concert, and more. Visit the Hollywood Bowl website for a full schedule and more information to plan your visit.

