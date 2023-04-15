Priyanka Chopra Jonas Credits Bollywood ‘Beef’ For Pushing Her To Hollywood Success

Years after his breakthrough in the action series QuanticoPriyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make a TV comeback as the star of the Russo Brothers’ Amazon series, Citadel. The Indian actress has been busy juggling her career and family life in recent years, having worked on The Matrix Resurrections and those of Netflix The white tiger just before welcoming her first child with husband Nick Jonas.





Looking at how far she’s come in Hollywood so far, Chopra Jonas also attributed her success to her Bollywood debut, even though it’s a part of her life she’d rather leave behind.

Priyanka Chopra was a big Bollywood star but she had “beef” with the industry

Long before Hollywood heard of Chopra, the actress was making a name for herself in the Hindi film scene. In fact, her feature film acting credits date back to 2002, when she starred in the Bollywood action drama. Tamizhan. And although Chopra had a lot of success there, the industry wasn’t exactly welcoming to the actress.

“I was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics and said I needed a break,” Chopra Jonas said while speaking on the Expert Armchair With Dax Shepard podcast. It was then that the actress also set her sights on Hollywood.

At first she tried to do it as an artist, having signed with Universal Music Group. “This music thing gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not to crave films that I didn’t want but I would need to hit up certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require crawling, and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like doing it.

Soon after, she also learned Quantico. “I read the pilots. I knew the tone of the show. And I worked with an interim coach. I was diligent when I entered. And when I got the job, I realized that was all it took. And that comes very naturally to me – the preparation,” said Chopra Jonas.

“So with every job that I got from small roles in feature films that I did, that I needed to build my filmography in English, I had a lot of people that knew me from my movie days. Indian, wondering why I went to Hollywood to do little plays and B-grade movies, so they would say.

Since then, Chopra has landed various Hollywood roles. In recent years, she has played a villain in the film directed by Dwayne Johnson Baywatch reboot and even starred alongside Rebel Wilson in comedy Isn’t it romantic.

Her manager also said Bollywood was ‘so negative’ with Priyanka Chopra

Anjula Acharia has been with Chopra since the beginning. And she, too, told a similar story about how the Bollywood industry reacted when she learned she was representing the actress.

“I was at this dinner at a friend’s house in New York, with personalities from… I wouldn’t say Bollywood, because they hate that word, so the Hindi film industry, and they were so negative about it “, Acharia recalled in a 2021 interview with Forbes.

“They were like, ‘She’s never going to work, I don’t know why you’re wasting your time, blah, blah, blah.’ I remember thinking, ‘Am I wasting my time?’ that’s where your self-confidence comes in. It sounded like a wild dream didn’t it, bringing someone from India to Hollywood? Priyanka, I just believe. Priyanka is just undeniable, she is a disruptor.

Eventually, Acharia was able to convince Chopra to head to Hollywood and although their initial plans to launch the actress as a music star didn’t go as planned, it all worked out in the end.

Interestingly enough, Chopra has become arguably India’s biggest star, so much so that she has also become the face of the NBA in the country. She was also the first South Asian woman to appear on the cover of Vogue. And it seems, This is just the beginning.

“India has become an extremely attractive expansion market for American companies,” Acharia explained. “I think Priyanka is uniquely positioned to be the conduit for American brands in India. Let’s face it, itself is India’s biggest export after yoga.

Since Chopra opened up about her time in Bollywood, Acharia also tweeted, “Opponents are just noise! You need to disconnect @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a world star the first time I saw her on TV!

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Today, Chopra is busy with various upcoming projects. Apart Citadel with Richard Madden, the actress is also starring in the upcoming romantic comedy love one more time, which also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas also stars alongside Anthony Mackie in Amazon Studios Romantic Thriller end things.

Citadel is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023.