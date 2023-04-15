Actor Chetan Kumars OCI canceled days after his arrest for questioning Hindutva

Speaking to TNM, Chetan said the move was taken to create an atmosphere of fear and give a warning to anyone questioning the government.

Famous Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar’s Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card has been canceled by the Union Government. On April 14, Chetan received a letter dated March 28 from the Regional Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO) ordering him to return his OCI card within 15 days of receiving the letter. Chetan has criticized right-wing politics and was arrested on March 21 by Bengaluru police for his tweets questioning Hindutva.

Chetan was given a show cause notice by the FRRO in June 2022. He said it had come to their attention that Chetan had made derogatory comments against the judges and committed other anti-national activities. Asking him to explain why his OCI should not be cancelled, the notice ordered him to file his reply within a given time limit. Chetan, in his response, said he had lived in India for many years where he was involved in social work and film making. He also mentioned that he was married to an Indian citizen.

On April 14, 2023, he received a notification from the Home Office (MHA) that his OCI is canceled due to alleged “anti-national” activities and derogatory comments against judges, with immediate effect . In the notice, the MHA said its response to their advice was unsatisfactory.

Speaking to TNM, Chetan said the move was taken to create an atmosphere of fear and give a warning to anyone questioning the government. This appears to be an act by the Union government, with the support of state-level lobbies, to silence activists and create an atmosphere of fear in the country, Chetan told TNM.

He says that the problems in this problem started when he tackled Brahmanism. In June 2021, two cases were filed against Chetan for a video he posted denouncing Brahmanism. In the video, Chetan said Brahmanism is the root of caste inequality in Indian society. He made it clear that he was not against Brahmins as a community but against Brahmanism. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had then written to the FRRO asking for the cancellation of the OCI Chetans.

Chetan was also arrested in February 2022 for a tweet criticizing Justice Krishna Dixit, a Karnataka High Court judge who was presiding over petitions regarding the banning of Muslim girls from wearing the hijab in state schools. Chetan’s comments referenced a 2020 order in which Judge Dixit questioned the behavior of a woman who alleged rape. However, Judge Dixit’s comments were later removed from the order due to the public debate they sparked and were widely seen as regressive.

Chetan, who was based in Chicago, got his OCI card in 2018. (He was until then a PIO or person of Indian descent).

The FRRO is responsible for the administration of foreigners’ registration and immigration related services for visitors to India and it falls under the purview of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), headed by the BJP leader Amit Shah.

OCI is the permanent residence provision offered to people of Indian origin that allows them to live and work in India indefinitely. OCI is not the same as citizenship, as India does not recognize dual citizenship, which means an Indian citizen cannot simultaneously hold the citizenship of another country.

On the recommendation of a high-level committee on the Indian Diaspora, the Indian government has decided to register persons of Indian origin of a certain category, as specified in Section 7A of the Diaspora Act. citizenship of 1955, as OCI holders, by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003.

While OCI holders are treated equally with Indian nationals for things like fares, payment for air tickets, other services, etc., they are not entitled to vote and cannot hold constitutional positions in India. OCI holders are entitled to multiple entries and a multi-purpose lifetime visa to visit India, and they are exempt from reporting to law enforcement authorities for any length of stay in India.

The MHA cited Rules 7D(b) and 7D(e) of the Citizenship Act 1955 in its advice to Chetan. Section 7D of the Act deals with the grounds for cancellation of the OCI card. 7D(b) declares “the overseas citizen has shown disaffection towards the Constitution of India” and 7D(e) declares “it is necessary to do so in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of India, friendly relations of India with any foreign country, or for the benefit of the general public.”

It is not the first time that the OIC of people who have criticized the government was at risk of being cancelled. In 2019, British-born writer Aatish Ali Taseer, son of late Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh, risked losing his OCI after writing an article critical of Prime Minister Modi in Time magazine. Apparently the governments reasoning behind it was only Aatish had hidden the fact that his father was of Pakistani origin.

