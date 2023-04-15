TCM Classic Film Festival: Spielberg and Zaslav on saving films





Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson and Warner studio head David Zaslav have emphasized the importance of preserving films as history and memory.

Opening night of the 14 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood brought out not only the brilliant 4D-restored Howard Hawks classic western “Rio Bravo” — with John Wayne, Dean Martin and 91-year-old Angie Dickinson on hand — but two directors and board members from the Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson Film Foundation. They extolled Scorsese’s foresight and his ongoing commitment to preserving and safeguarding the original celluloid elements of classic films so that restorations like this could take place. “David and Warner Bros have their own archivists and they would like the titles from the Warner Bros archive to be preserved,” Spielberg said of how the titles are chosen, nearly 1,000 from 1990 to date. “And every studio has that but we try to find the movies, not the movies that are our favorite movies, but movies that tell a very unique story of this country and the people of this country, and not just this country, but we’re rescuing films, documentaries, already 97 international films. It is therefore something that is not going to stop. And I just have to say I’m so proud that Marty [Scorsese], we’re all very busy making our films, but in 1990 Marty put it all aside and said “no, that’s what we prioritized”. That’s what you should do. Related Related “It’s the preservation of our work,” Anderson added. “But it’s also about preserving our memories and helping us preserve those memories so that when you want to revisit that moment of that feeling of when you walked into a theater, you can. We all want to preserve our memories, but sometimes they fade from us, but we can keep them if we keep them that way. The other power mogul on the opening night panel moderated by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz was his boss, Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who convincingly voiced his support for classic films. , especially of his studio, which made “Rio Bravo” in 1959 and is now celebrating its 100th anniversary. “TCM is the story of our country,” he said, citing three Warner titles that had a crucial impact: the anti-KKK film “Black Legion,” “Confessions of a Nazi Spy” and ” Gentleman’s Agreement”. Zaslav could use positive public relations following announcements this week about the move to revamped and renamed streaming service Max, which has seen his company’s shares decline in value on Wall Street. Giving public support to TCM and classic films isn’t going to reverse Warner Discovery’s fortunes, but at least Zaslav seems to be on the side of the angels. Courtesy of Everett Collection The opening night audience was filled with enthusiastic moviegoers, including Harry Warner’s granddaughter, Cass, and Allan Arkush, Inferno Trailers Contributor applaud Dickinson, who responded to questions from Mankiewicz, who cited “this shared feeling that we all have, a sense of community that we share, that has only intensified over the past 14 years.” At 27, Dickinson beat Hollywood’s ingenue audition contest, she said, with help from director Hawks, who was looking for a comeback. As practically the only woman in the production, did she hang out with the boys? “No,” she said. Wayne and Martin were too busy playing chess. While she calls Wayne’s character “John T.” in the movie, no one would ever call huge western star John on set, she said. “We all called him Duke.” Among the 100 events taking place next week at the TCM Classic Movie Festival, George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh will host a Friday screening of “Oceans 11” as part of the Warners celebration, which includes screenings of ten studio films including “Casablanca “, East of Eden” and “The Music Man”. Other celebrity hosts include Dana Delany (presenting RKO’s “Ball of Fire”) and TCM host Alicia Malone. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

