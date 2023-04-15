Entertainment
Less than a year after buying Heardle, Spotify will shut down the music game on May 5
The material is in turn in the spotlight at Disrupt 2023
You heard it here: Christine thinks Heardle, the Wordle-like musical guessing game, was too difficult, so she gave up playing a while ago. However, it was a popular game with many people, peaking at 69 million monthly web visits on desktop and mobile in March 2022. Now Sarah writes that less than a year after acquiring Heardle, Spotify is shutting down the game. You get six guesses as to why, but at the rate of tears shed across the internet.
Speaking of being closed: Talking, the social media network that emerged when former President Donald Trump was banned from other sites, has a new owner. No not You, but the digital media company Starboard. Oh, and Starboard intends to shut it down temporarily so it can be reorganized. Aisha see you.
Zoom will see you now: To boost its asynchronous offers, Zoom acquires the Irish communication platform for employees Workvivo. Paul writes that Workvivo locked down the remote work revolution, which is likely what attracted Zoom.
Startups and VCs
The James Murdoch Bodhi Tree Venture Capital Fund cut its planned investment in Viacom18 to $528 milliondown 70% from the $1.78 billion committed, the pair said Thursday night as the weakening global economy hammers investor appetite, pot holder reports. Viacom18, a joint venture between Mukesh Ambanis Reliance and Paramount Global, did not explain why Bodhi Tree cut its pledged investment.
In the meantime, PBS and a handful of other news organizations have joined NPR in moving away from Twitterthe social media platform once synonymous with breaking news, taylor reports. NPR announced it would exit the platform entirely last week after Twitter incorrectly attached a state-run media entity-only label to its account.
4 SaaS Engagement Metrics That Attract Investors
Past performance doesn’t always predict future results, but this is the best place to find customer retention stats that attract investors.
According to Oleksandr Yaroshenko, head of investments and strategy at edtech startup Headway, engagement rates from existing customers are “the best indicators of repeat business.”
In this article, he explores the gamification strategy and shares ideas for creating a “golden cohort” that represents your target audience.
Big Tech inc.
Want to read a 10,000 character tweet? Neither do we oh wait, you said yes. Alright, well buckle up ’cause Twitter now offers 10,000 character tweets for Blue followersreports Ivan. If you want to see what a 10,000 character tweet looks like, we got you, boo. How about a 10,000 character TechCrunch article? We prepared one for you from the archives.
Let’s move on to Washington State, where Uber and Lyft drivers won paid family and medical leave. Rebecca writes that the state senate has passed legislation making it the first in the nation to offer this type of benefit to taxi drivers.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
