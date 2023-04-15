Police arrest ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye’ – News





Devender Singh aka Bunty Chor even appeared on Big Boss reality show Facebook By ANI Published: Fri 14 April 2023, 21:04 A month after his release from prison, the 53-year-old “super thief” aka Bunty Chor, who inspired the Bollywood film “Oye Lucky!” Lucky Oye!’ and even took part in Big Boss season 4, was arrested by Delhi police from Lucknow, an official said on Friday. Luxury items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were recovered from his possession. Oye Lucky from director Dibakar Banerjee! Lucky Hey! was loosely based on the Bunty Chor story. The film stars Abhay Deol, Neetu Chandra and Paresh Rawal. The film also has a song called “Superchor” which was sung by Sneha Khanwalkar and Dilbahar. A scene from the movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Hey! which is loosely based on the Bunty Chor story. The official said that with the arrest of Devender Singh alias Bunty, two criminal cases of house burglaries and motor vehicle thefts registered in Delhi have been resolved. According to the police, on April 13, an FIR was registered in which a woman reported the theft of three expensive cell phones, a handbag, two laptops, designer shoes, a wristwatch and his car. On the same day, another domestic burglary was reported in which electrical appliances – a steam iron, five Sony televisions, a decoder and a printer were stolen. Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Chandan Choudhary said reports of two burglaries had raised alarms in the area and a police team had been tasked with working on the modus operandi and electronic surveillance of the two incidents reported. “The team started looking at the trail of CCTV footage of the suspect on the road to the stolen car which revealed that it was heading towards Noida via Alaknanda in CR Park,” the official said. During the investigation, the team checked the locations of the stolen cellphones and found one of the cellphones turned on and its location was found near Agra on a highway. “The stolen mobile phone was kept under surveillance. The team spotted the stolen car on a highway near Ettawah towards Kanpur. They began to pursue the car and waited for the moment to stop the car at full speed. speed driving at a speed of about 120 km/h safely and chased the car for a course of about 100 km,” the official said. “The car was intercepted at a toll booth in Kanpur Dehat area where Bunty attempted to escape but was apprehended,” the official said. According to police, Bunty has more than 250 prior involvements in recorded criminal cases in the nation’s capital. He started the burglary commission at the age of 14 in 1993. He rose to fame when he went on the famous reality show “Big Boss” Season 4 in 2010, but was kicked out of the show in due to misbehavior with host Salman Khan. In 2013, he was arrested by police in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala for committing a nighttime burglary at a house of a renowned businessman where he stole household items and a high-end SUV. Bunty was also given a 10-year sentence in the case which he completed in March 2023. “He returned to Delhi after serving his sentence,” the official said. Police said the accused was pretending to be mentally ill to avoid confrontation with the facts and recovery as he is very professional and a hardened criminal knowing all police procedures.

