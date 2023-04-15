Using educational entertainment to engage young people





Deon D. Price: This Generation of Youth Engaging young people on a consistent basis is an all too familiar challenge for educators, counsellors, youth program directors and parents. Extracurricular activities are vehicles that help students stay engaged in school. Fortunately, California has begun to reinvest in arts and sports programs in recent years. These are the first programs to experience funding cuts and reductions in recent years, which has proven to have a detrimental effect on student engagement and contributed to the rising dropout rate. As performing arts, visual arts, athletics, and supplemental programs are present, more students are more invested in the school culture and tend to engage in more activities. We should develop a more detailed understanding of the mindset and attention spans of young people today. This will allow to have a better idea of ​​the type of programs, programs and content that will best suit this generation of young people. Due to modern technology, most young people in modern culture have very short attention spans. Smartphones, social media and video games were the main contributing factors. Question: How many times have you seen a young person without a cell phone in their possession? Speaking to school administrators, most districts are really struggling with the constant battle with students over cell phones in the classroom. Although most districts also provide laptops to students, it is still difficult to prevent other online distractions. The excess digital screen time that young people today absorb makes it harder for them to engage in non-digital instruction such as a lecture, reading a book, or studying non-digital educational materials. There is even a significant reduction in physical activities and traditional recreational games. As the director of a youth program, I documented the outcome of an experiment with a group of middle school students during an after-school program. I asked team leaders to facilitate two different activities and monitor engagement. First, they had to allow students to have a full hour of board games and physical activity. This included a variety of board games as well as physical games such as table tennis and different pool games. The second hour they were allowed to play a full hour of a variety of video games from the latest game systems. The staff recorded a large amount of youth engagement over the two hours. The next day we did the same program, however, this time we allowed video games for the first hour and board games and physical activities for the second hour. As suspected, youth engagement dropped significantly during the second hour. Young people really struggled to transition from digital to non-digital and physical activities. A recent report indicates that post-pandemic there are serious concerns about students falling behind in reading and math. I fear that more students will disengage and that dropouts will increase. The last thing California students need is another reason to separate from the already exhausted public school system. I am a strong supporter of non-traditional educational institutions. Students learn in many ways, which means we need to explore different types of teaching. As this generation of young people have become more dependent on digital content, let’s meet them where they are using multimedia and digital storytelling to deliver an educational lesson, program or content. The concept of edutainment is the direction of modern educators these days and it seems to be more effective. Learning the art of storytelling has always been a powerful educational tool. Using videos and animations to enhance your lesson and engage your students is highly recommended. The creative arts are an excellent teaching tool in which we should continue to invest. The concept of educational entertainment has proven itself. Students are inspired and committed to performing well in studies through creative, performing and media arts. To put it simply, delivering a program in a way that reaches the spirit will inspire that student and have a lasting effect. Deon D. Price is an author and youth life skills coach living in Fairfield. He can be reached at [email protected] Or www.deondprice.com. Related

