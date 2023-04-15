Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘refresh your knowledge’ for calling Star Wars director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy a ‘South Asian’





Citadel actor Priyanka Chopra had recently praised Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for being hired as the first woman and first person of color to direct a Star Wars film. However, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed Priyanka for calling Sharmeen a “South Asian”.

Taking to Twitter, Adnan, who starred in Sridevi’s 2017 movie Mom, shared a screenshot of Priyanka’s Instagram story about Sharmeen and wrote, “With all due respect gotta, @priyankachopra Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up on your knowledge, just like how you flaunt your Indian nationality every chance you get before pretending to be South Asian. With all due respect, @priyankachopra . Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a first Pakistani just to perfect your knowledge. Just like how you flaunt your Indian nationality every chance you get before claiming to be South Asian. pic.twitter.com/B7wy8gD8QB Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) April 14, 2023 Priyanka, who is gearing up for the release of her Amazon Prime Citadel web series, had paid tribute to Sharmeen for directing the upcoming Star Wars movie. In her Instagram Story, “First person of color and first woman to direct a Star Wars movie… And she’s South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So proud of you my friend. May the force be with you!.” Priyanka, along with her other South Asian friends like Mindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai and others have created a community to help, support and motivate South Asian talent in Hollywood. The Quantico star also recently hosted a pre-Oscars party to welcome and honor all of the South Asian nominees, where she also gave a speech about supporting South Asian talent in Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka said, “Last year’s event came from like-minded people coming together and saying, ‘You know, we should have something where the South Asian community can feeling like it was their own. The event was very well received by the community, executives and studios. We had Paramount wanting to host [this year’s event] for us and when you see something like this happen, it gets bigger and better every year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-pakistani-actor-adnan-siddiqui-brush-up-your-knowledge-sharmeen-obaid-chinoy-south-asian-8557261/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

