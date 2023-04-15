LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: Michael Fassbender attends the ‘Steve Jobs’ Closing Gala during … [+] the BFI London Film Festival, at Odeon Leicester Square on October 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI) Getty

In a world where streaming has become an integral part of our daily entertainment, the quest for the most captivating content never stops. netflix

, the titan of streaming services, continues to enthrall its subscribers with a seemingly endless array of original and licensed content. This week is no exception, as a slew of new movies and TV series have been unveiled, giving viewers an eclectic mix of genres to suit everyone’s tastes.

Choosing between all your movie and show options can be daunting. From movie additions to hit series to reunion episodes of beloved reality shows to the latest season of breaking Bads spin-off, there’s plenty to chew on on Netflix over the next seven days, so buckle up as we dive into the best new movies and shows gracing Netflix this week.

I’ll first list all of the most exciting new movies and shows available this week on Netflix. Next, I’ll go over the best options when leaving Netflix. At the end of the article, you’ll find a complete list of every movie and show entering and leaving Netflix this week.

The best new movies and shows on Netflix this week

The Last Kingdom: The Seven Kings Must Die (2023)

fans of The Last Kingdom Netflix series (and according to the Top 10 rankings, there are plenty) are dying to catch the latest cinematic addition to the franchise: The Last Kingdom: The Seven Kings Must Die. The film is set after the death of King Edwards, when a slew of invaders and rival heirs battle to claim the crown.

The Last Kingdom: The Seven Kings Must Die will be available on Netflix on April 14, 2023.

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

In this last season of You better call Saul, The stakes have never been higher. Jimmy, now fully embracing his alter ego Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), delves deeper into the dangerous underworld of Albuquerque’s criminal landscape. As his professional and personal ties to the cartel grow stronger, the line between good and evil blurs beyond recognition. Fans can expect a high-octane, emotionally charged roller coaster as the season races towards its dramatic climax. Will Jimmy/Saul finally cross the point of no return, irrevocably severing the remnants of his moral compass?

The sixth season of You better call Saul will be available on Netflix on April 18, 2023.

The Snowman (2017)

Immerse yourself in the spooky world of The Snowman, a gripping 2017 crime thriller that immerses you in a harrowing and chilling mystery. Based on the best-selling novel by Jo Nesb, this atmospheric film takes you on a thrilling journey through the mind of a ruthless serial killer. Directed by acclaimed director Tomas Alfredson, known for masterful talent Tinker Tailor Spy Soldierand featuring an all-star cast including Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Gainsbourg, The Snowman is a unique cinematic experience.

The Snowman will be available on Netflix on April 16, 2023.

Love is Blind (Season 4 – Reunion)

Love is blind returns with a reunion special that will have fans on the edge of their seats. Netflix’s groundbreaking series that proved love knows no boundaries, now brings back your favorite couples and charismatic singles to revisit their stories, share shocking revelations and take on the music. Prepare to be captivated as we explore what happened behind the scenes, explore the true impact of their blind dating experience, and get updates on how their lives have changed since leaving series.

The reunion episode of the fourth season of Love is blind will be available on Netflix on April 16, 2023.

The Diplomat (Season 1)

Keri Russel is back for yet another political drama with The diplomat. In this Netflix series, she plays a career diplomat trying to balance her new high-profile job as an ambassador to the United Nations with her marriage to a polarizing political star.

The first season of The diplomat will be available on Netflix on April 20, 2023.

The best movies and shows leaving Netflix this week

Hello, Caesar! (2016)

Welcome to the dazzling world of 1950s Hollywood, where glamour, intrigue and mystery merge in the Coen Brothers’ delightful homage to a bygone era. Hello, Caesar! Featuring an ensemble cast led by the exceptional talents of Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, this star-studded comedy will leave you both enchanted and amused.

Your last day to watch Hello, Caesar! on Netflix will be April 16, 2023.

Cuckoo (Seasons 1-5)

Created by Robin French and Kieron Quirke, Hi is a hilarious British sitcom that thrives on chaos. Starring Greg Davies, Helen Baxendale and Andy Samberg, the series follows the trials and tribulations of the Thompson family after their daughter marries an eccentric and free-spirited American named Cuckoo. As the newlyweds navigate their unconventional lives, the bewildered parents grapple with their unpredictable son-in-law, resulting in a whirlwind of comedic mishaps and heartwarming moments.

Your last day to watch Hi on Netflix will be April 19, 2023.

Jem and the Holograms (2015)

In the visually stunning and musically captivating film Jem and the holograms, director Jon M. Chu brings to life the beloved ’80s animated series that bewitched an entire generation. The film stars Aubrey Peeples as Jerrica Benton, a small-town girl who transforms into the enigmatic pop sensation Jem thanks to her late father’s secret invention. Boasting a strong supporting cast including Stefanie Scott, Aurora Perrineau and Hayley Kiyoko as Jem’s devoted bandmates, this modern reimagining of a classic tale is both a tribute to the original series and a thrilling show to full share.

Your last day to watch Jem and the holograms on Netflix will be April 16, 2023.

Every new movie and show on Netflix this week

April 14: Kannai Nambathe (2023); Phenomena (2023); queen maker (Season 1); queens on the run (2023); The repairman’s man (2022); The Last Kingdom: The Seven Kings Must Die (2023); Erosion (2023)

Kannai Nambathe (2023); Phenomena (2023); queen maker (Season 1); queens on the run (2023); The repairman’s man (2022); The Last Kingdom: The Seven Kings Must Die (2023); Erosion (2023) April 15: Doctor Cha (Season 1); Time trap (2017)

Doctor Cha (Season 1); Time trap (2017) April 16: Love is blind (Season 4 Reunion); The best man’s vacation (2013); The Mustang (2019); The Snowman (2017)

Love is blind (Season 4 Reunion); The best man’s vacation (2013); The Mustang (2019); The Snowman (2017) April 17: light up nature (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly); OggyOggy (Season 2)

light up nature (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly); OggyOggy (Season 2) April 18: You better call Saul (Season 6); how to get rich (2023); Third longest date (2023); Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace (mobile game)

You better call Saul (Season 6); how to get rich (2023); Third longest date (2023); Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace (mobile game) April 19: Chimpanzee Empire (2023); chhota bheem (Season 17); Chhota Bheem: Return of Dragar (2022); Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Forever (2023); The scarred heart (Season 2)

Chimpanzee Empire (2023); chhota bheem (Season 17); Chhota Bheem: Return of Dragar (2022); Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Forever (2023); The scarred heart (Season 2) April 20: Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1); Ready (2011); The diplomat (Season 1); Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1)

Every movie and show leaving Netflix this week

Note: The dates represent your last days to watch these movies and shows.