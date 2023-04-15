Entertainment
Sunny Leone Says Kennedy Movie Audition Was Outside Her Comfort Zone | Bollywood
After more than a decade in the industry, Sunny Leone heads to Cannes with Anurag Kashyap’s next film, Kennedy. Starring Rahul Bhat, it will be the only Indian film at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The Indian film will be screened in the Midnights Screening section of the prestigious French film festival. Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed how she became part of Anurag’s Kennedy after enduring a stressful audition. She compared the experience to the worst exam she had ever taken in her life. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap takes first look at Kennedy, Sunny Leone stuns in retro saree. Show)
The actor also revealed that she has had a few auditions since coming to Bollywood in an attempt to find career opportunities. But her first audition, although it went well, the business side of the deal didn’t work out, so she didn’t end up doing the movie. She then made her Hindi film debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 starring Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh in 2012.
Speaking to Galatta Plus, Sunny shared that Anurag Kashyap called her to audition for the role. She said: “I was expecting it to be maybe him and a producer. But it was his whole team and it’s mostly women and they’re all sitting in the room. The ADs, the assistants, everyone is sitting in this room. I’m giving this audition, so nervous. I don’t know why, I’m very nervous, I’m scared because it’s out of my comfort zone. Having 10 people looking at you, thinking these people are judging you on the spot and going to say yes or no.”
She continued, “Then once it was over, he turned to his team, which got even scarier. He said, ‘So guys, what do you think? I was like, this is the worst exam I’ve had in my entire life. He was very happy. It was good, it was unanimous. I passed the test.”
After the Cannes announcement, Anurag also shared the first looks of the characters played by Rahul and Sunny in Kennedy. While the latter plays the title role, Sunny tries the role of Charlie. Kennedy is said to center on an insomniac ex-cop, presumed dead, who seeks redemption.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/sunny-leone-reveals-how-she-auditioned-for-anurag-kashyap-s-kennedy-worst-exam-i-have-taken-in-my-entire-life-101681554569389.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- After 60 years of hockey, Gulls head coach Roy Sommer announces his retirement – NBC 7 San Diego
- Utica tops Medaille in second annual Mike Parnell game
- The 10 Best Agtech Organizations in the U.S. by 2023
- Treaty 8 First Nations in BC celebrate signing land rights treaty claims with province, Ottawa
- Top Trump lawyer recused himself from Mar-a-Lago documents case
- Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, IPL Records & Stats For IPL 2023
- Jokowi urges public to get vaccinated before Idul Fitri – Society
- Men’s Tennis upsets No. 17 Auburn, 4-1 – LSU
- Free prom dresses for those in need
- It’s time for Google to add AirTag anti-stalking features to Android — I/O 2023 is the perfect place to do it
- Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- Why the ‘war on awakening’ is over