Sunny Leone Says Kennedy Movie Audition Was Outside Her Comfort Zone | Bollywood

After more than a decade in the industry, Sunny Leone heads to Cannes with Anurag Kashyap's next film, Kennedy. Starring Rahul Bhat, it will be the only Indian film at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The Indian film will be screened in the Midnights Screening section of the prestigious French film festival. Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed how she became part of Anurag's Kennedy after enduring a stressful audition. She compared the experience to the worst exam she had ever taken in her life. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap takes first look at Kennedy, Sunny Leone stuns in retro saree. Show)

The actor also revealed that she has had a few auditions since coming to Bollywood in an attempt to find career opportunities. But her first audition, although it went well, the business side of the deal didn’t work out, so she didn’t end up doing the movie. She then made her Hindi film debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 starring Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh in 2012.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Sunny shared that Anurag Kashyap called her to audition for the role. She said: “I was expecting it to be maybe him and a producer. But it was his whole team and it’s mostly women and they’re all sitting in the room. The ADs, the assistants, everyone is sitting in this room. I’m giving this audition, so nervous. I don’t know why, I’m very nervous, I’m scared because it’s out of my comfort zone. Having 10 people looking at you, thinking these people are judging you on the spot and going to say yes or no.”

She continued, “Then once it was over, he turned to his team, which got even scarier. He said, ‘So guys, what do you think? I was like, this is the worst exam I’ve had in my entire life. He was very happy. It was good, it was unanimous. I passed the test.”

After the Cannes announcement, Anurag also shared the first looks of the characters played by Rahul and Sunny in Kennedy. While the latter plays the title role, Sunny tries the role of Charlie. Kennedy is said to center on an insomniac ex-cop, presumed dead, who seeks redemption.