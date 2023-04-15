New Version of Herbert H. Lehman Memorial Lecture Brings Actor Derek Luke to the Stage Bronx Times





The Herbert H. Lehman Memorial Lecture, held in memory of the Lehman Colleges namesake, celebrated its 53rd year on Monday, April 3 with acclaimed actor and motivational speaker Derek Luke. Since 1970, the Herbert H. Lehman Memorial Lecture has featured speakers from the public and private sectors, including U.S. Senator and presidential candidate George McGovern, Jill Abramson, the New York Times’ first female editor, and Ban Ki- Moon, Secretary-General of the United Nations. Derek Luke is a native of Jersey City, New Jersey who came to Hollywood with the dream of becoming an actor. Since his breakthrough role in “Antwone Fisher,” Luke has starred in numerous movies and TV shows, including “Friday Night Lights,” “Notorious,” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Luke’s interactive, unscripted and impassioned monologue turned the very concept of a conference upside down. Although unorthodox, this new approach attracted an enthusiastic audience, while the message reflected the humanitarian values ​​that the lecture series celebrates. Luke spoke candidly about his experiences growing up in Jersey City and later Hollywood, and used the concept of fairness to take audiences on a fascinating, autobiographical and enlightening journey through his evolution as an actor, husband and father. In his youth, he discovered his acting gift through intuition and faith. As an adult, tenacity and courage helped him achieve his goals, despite lack of training and repeated rejections. The first African American to be hired at a Los Angeles department store, the job put him in the right place to meet people and build relationships that could eventually jump-start his career. Once you find and perfect your particular gift, he told the audience, your gift requires everyone to listen. Speaking directly to students in the audience ahead of the Q&A session, Lehman College President Fernando Delgado placed Luke’s message in the context of Lehman training: this gift [is] your resource, unique to you in this world, he said. So keep it, protect it, cultivate it, but when you’re in those spaces, when you’re at the table, share it. For more coverage follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bxtimes.com/herbert-h-lehman-memorial-lecture/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related