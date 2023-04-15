Taapsee Pannu celebrates 10 years in Bollywood: My only goal was to become someone who is not easily replaced | Bollywood





Taapsee Pannu had no set career path when she began her journey in the Hindi film industry 10 years ago with Chashme Baddoor. I’ve been told it’s a short-lived career and there aren’t many examples of people who lasted long. So I always thought, okay, I’m going to stay here for a few more years, says Pannu. Taapsee Pannu reflects on his journey in the Hindi film industry. The actress, who had worked in a few Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films before venturing into Bollywood, says she wanted to stand out. During my time in the South, I realized that I was indispensable. I started to feel like I needed something more than having a female presence in the movies. I wanted the audience to believe that I wouldn’t waste their money and time. My only goal was to become someone who is not easily replaceable, explains the 35-year-old. Cut to 2023, Pannu is one of the most bankable actresses and says she is satisfied as an entertainer. Other than all the duds I’ve learned from, I have a believable career chart to be proud of. In fact, it was the only thing that encouraged me to go forward. I feel satisfied. I have nothing else to pat my back on. And I’m definitely in a place where I’m satisfied, shares Pannu, which will be seen in Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, in addition Haseen Dillruba following. Pannu admits that she wanted to create a unique identity with her work and her self-critical attitude helped her achieve this. Many people (actors) who enter this industry do not have recall value. But I was blessed with good back-to-back opportunities that helped me create a unique identity and leave a strong impression in the minds of the audience, she tells us. THE Dobaara (2022) The actor adds that regardless of her audience, she feels happy to be known because of her past work. I’m glad I got some recall value because of it. I was able to build an identity in more than 10 years, which I believe is my greatest achievement in this industry, she adds. Ask her about the lowest point in 10 years and the actor says she can’t quite point to one. As an actor, I kept myself vulnerable to life situations…to make sure I stayed as real as possible. This obviously also causes you to experience a lot of depression. But I’ll just say that I’ve had as many lows as highs over the past 10 years. And I’m sure there will be many more to come. All I know is that I have chosen a life that is not monotonous. And that’s what I got, she finishes.

