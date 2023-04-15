Anjini Dhawan makes flowing moves as she grooves to Katrina Kaif’s Khwab Dekhe | Bollywood





Actor Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned as she prepares for her Bollywood debut. On Friday, she took to her Instagram account and posted a dance video from a studio. She is often spotted by the paparazzi as she hits the gym and dance class. Read also : This is how Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor grew up with Kolkata Knight Riders Anjini Dhawan will mark her Bollywood debut soon. In the video, Anjini is seen matching the steps of the song Khwab Dekhe by Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan. She danced in the middle as she led two other girls dancing beside her. All wore all-black sportswear. Sharing the video, Anjini credited choreographers Shazia Samji, Piyush Bhagat and Roya Sood. She wrote in the caption, Choreo @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat @ps_dancestudio @chaosinherveins A very patient @paras_omta001. Shortly after sharing the video, her close friend Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section and dropped some heart-eye emojis. A user wrote I want to watch a movie with you. I have a feeling you will be a big star one day. Look at you, added another. The song Khwab Dekhe is taken from the film Race by Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan. Released in 2008, the film also starred Akshaye Khanna and Bipasha Basu. It is directed by filmmaking duo AbbasMustan and written by Kiran Kotrial and Shiraz Ahmed. The song remains one of the biggest hits of Katrina’s career. Anjini is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan, the cousin of Varun Dhawan. After Varun successfully debuted Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, reports of Anjini’s upcoming debut began to surface online. Anjini Dhawan recently turned 23. The day of his birthday. She offered fans her stunning photos in a swimsuit. She posted photos of a property and captioned them: “Take 23 with emojis of a cake and a shingle. Along with these, she also posted a few more photos from a beach getaway. She didn’t reveal the location, but it appears she celebrated her birthday there. From catching sunsets, gorging on burgers, and sharing different looks in swimsuits, her post provided insight into her entire journey. She has yet to announce her highly anticipated Bollywood debut.

