Actor Chetan claims Center revoked his foreign citizenship





Actor and activist Chetan Kumar claimed on Saturday that the Union government had canceled his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card and asked him to return it within 15 days of receiving the their letter.

Talk to The Indian ExpressChetan, a US citizen, said he received a letter dated March 28 from the Regional Alien Registration Office (FRRO), ordering him to return the OCI card. I will approach the Karnataka High Court in this regard and see what can be done. The letter claimed that I violated Covid-19 guidelines and criticized a judge, but in no way was I convicted. The system does not want people to question injustice and inequality. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time. My fight for a better society will continue, he said. In June 2022, Chetan received a show cause notice from the FRRO, asking him to explain why his OCI should not be revoked. The notice said that Chetan had made disparaging remarks against the judges and committed “anti-national” activities. Chetan responded by stating that he had been involved in social work and film making in India for many years and was married to an Indian citizen. However, on April 14, the Home Office rescinded its OCI, calling its response to the notice “unsatisfactory”, it claimed. Chetan said, “Government actions are aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear and silencing activists. People in power do not want to empower the oppressed. They want to maintain the status quo. Activists like me trying to make a difference are often threatened by cases and such issues. That doesn’t surprise me. In March, Chetan was arrested for allegedly hurting religious feelings as part of a tweet – his second arrest on a Twitter post. A person named Shivakumar had approached the police and filed a complaint stating that the Chetans’ tweet hurt Hindu feelings. In February 2022, Chetan was arrested for alleged comments against a Karnataka High Court judge hearing the hijab case. The police learned suo motu of his words and arrested him. He was released on bail later. In October 2022, Chetan was warned for saying that Bhoota Kola, who was depicted in the film Kantara, was not part of a Hindu custom. Born and raised in the United States, Chetan has in the past made his voice heard on issues relating to farmers, workers’ rights, Dalits and Adivasis. It has been associated with movements for the rehabilitation of endosulfan victims (2013), securing homes for evicted tribals from Kodagu (2016) and, more recently, for separate religious status for Lingayats.

