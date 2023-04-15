The best entertainment from The Ten Tenors





THE TEN TENORS Dundin Town Hall friday april 14 Reviewed by Elizabeth Bouman There’s something very exciting about a handsome tenor fully equipped to seduce an audience with the best C’s – but 10 of them, well, that’s pure indulgence, and last night the patrons of Dunedin Town Hall have been totally spoiled by the Aussies currently on tour with The Ten Tenors. Although he waited in crowded hallways, stairways and foyers due to the auditorium opening and start times half an hour later than expected (both online and on tickets) , the large audience was greeted enthusiastically, warmly and generously with applause and standing ovations. Formed in 1995, The Ten Tenors are billed as the world’s oldest classical crossover act, touring extensively nationally and internationally, thrilled by their shared solo work, 10-part harmonies, and supremely energetic choreography. There was no printed souvenir program. Numbers were introduced from the stage. The opening installment of Spanish and Neapolitan lyrical favorites included Friends forever,FigaroAnd Funiculi Funiculi.A Frankie Valli medley then brought to light sherry baby,I can’t take my eyes off youand more. Unleashed Melodywas a particularly effective arrangement and included a a cappellapassage. The true beauty of male vocal harmony emerged in the second half with a sweet, evocative rendition of Hine eHineas well as popular attractions such as Bohemian RhapsodyAnd Rollin on the riverwith excellent direction and energy. Take him homeand famous diva songs included Memories,JoleneAnd I will Always Love You. A must in their concert had to be Puccinis aria No sleepand shared by all 10 was an exciting climax. The use of rock band-style accompaniment was appropriate for much of their repertoire, consequently requiring microphone-enhanced vocalization throughout. Down below, the bass register accompaniment was often too loud with underfoot vibrations nearly matching the vocal vibrato, but a highly responsive audience of all ages loved the two hours of high-level entertainment, and there were dancing out front and in the aisles.

