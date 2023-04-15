Entertainment
Gangs Of Wasseypur Vs Subramaniapuram: How Violence In Tamil Cinema Influences Bollywood?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Violence in Tamil cinema is slowly influencing Bollywood.
- Anurag Kashyap reveals that Gangs Of Wasseypur is inspired by Tamil cult classic film Subramaniapuram.
- Gangs Of Wassey fetched Rs27.85 crore at the domestic box office.
Endless bullets, blood running down small alleyways, a stabbing knife in the middle of the road, chopped up body parts – all of these come to mind whenever we think of action/crime movies big audience. But when did our films become so excessively violent, especially in Bollywood?
Both movies, Wasseypur and Subramaniapuram Gangs, dive deep into the lives and struggles of their respective rural towns, rooted in crime and corruption. For the uninitiated, Subramaniapuram is about a boy from lower socioeconomic strata who falls in love with a girl from an upper-class household.
GOOD, Wasseypur Gangs is the best example of how slowly and slowly violence in Tamil cinema influences Bollywood. The film has shades of Tarantino and Scorsese in its storytelling, but there’s a bigger influence that helped the film be a huge blockbuster.
If we take a closer look, the violence in Gangs of Wasseypur is designed to draw attention to itself. People don’t die instantly after being shot. It’s raw. Violence functions as a reward; the time of death is lengthened for dramatic effect.
Growing up, we remember a lot of ketchup blood and fight scenes with big background scores. So somewhere in our head we knew it wasn’t real and it didn’t really affect us. But, Wasseypur Gangs put an end to it and according to director Anurag Kashyap himself, the main credit goes to Sasikumar’s Subramaniapuram.
Recounting one of the scenes from the film, “A man in an autorickshaw grabs his target walking down the road, pins him to a corner of the vehicle and slits his throat. Then he carries the bloody bag that holds the head decapitated and throws him where his friend was murdered.” Anurag Kashyap said that this cult classic film, “Made me realize, this is how I grew up. I thought, why am I not telling these stories?”
Glorifying violence over the years in Tamil and Indian cinema
Taking a trip down memory lane, Bollywood films have evolved by featuring scenes of violence and gore. Previously, it was mostly conveyed through action sequences that involved sword fighting, kicking and punching with background effects.
The use of excessive violence and swearing has been largely limited and restricted in Indian films. There are various cultural and social reasons for this, why certain elements have been kept out of the world of cinema. But, we are taking small steps to make it raw and adhered to regional roots.
Taking inspiration from Tamil cinema, Bollywood makes sure to delve deep into its regional roots. From fashion choices and idolized superstars to freestyle camera techniques, the end result is now a gory saga that doesn’t horrify you but always ends up terrorizing you along the way.
Do you remember Kamal Haasan’s climax sequence Thevar Magan (1992), where the lead actor (Kamal Haasan) beheads the villainous Maya-thevar (Nassar) with a sickle and his head flies through the air? The film was also remade in Hindi cinema in 1997 with Virasat.
Generally in this decade, directors like Vetrimaran and Karthik Subburaj feature too much violence in their films for which they have been criticized. But, on the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movies also have violent scenes, but he carries them with an aesthetic sense, which makes it a bit enjoyable to watch.
In short, violence and Tamil cinema do not form an improbable couple. It’s more universal than we thought, and each movie had a different reason for employing violence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/gangs-of-wasseypur-vs-subramaniapuram-how-violence-in-tamil-cinema-is-influencing-bollywood-article-99494390
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- After 60 years of hockey, Gulls head coach Roy Sommer announces his retirement – NBC 7 San Diego
- Utica tops Medaille in second annual Mike Parnell game
- The 10 Best Agtech Organizations in the U.S. by 2023
- Treaty 8 First Nations in BC celebrate signing land rights treaty claims with province, Ottawa
- Top Trump lawyer recused himself from Mar-a-Lago documents case
- Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, IPL Records & Stats For IPL 2023
- Jokowi urges public to get vaccinated before Idul Fitri – Society
- Men’s Tennis upsets No. 17 Auburn, 4-1 – LSU
- Free prom dresses for those in need
- It’s time for Google to add AirTag anti-stalking features to Android — I/O 2023 is the perfect place to do it
- Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- Why the ‘war on awakening’ is over