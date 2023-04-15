Gangs Of Wasseypur Vs Subramaniapuram: How Violence In Tamil Cinema Influences Bollywood?

HIGHLIGHTS Violence in Tamil cinema is slowly influencing Bollywood.

Anurag Kashyap reveals that Gangs Of Wasseypur is inspired by Tamil cult classic film Subramaniapuram.

Gangs Of Wassey fetched Rs27.85 crore at the domestic box office.

Endless bullets, blood running down small alleyways, a stabbing knife in the middle of the road, chopped up body parts – all of these come to mind whenever we think of action/crime movies big audience. But when did our films become so excessively violent, especially in Bollywood?

Wasseypur Gangs Against Subramaniapuram

A car stops at a gas pump and is instantly fired upon by a gang of men surrounding it on all sides. The goons empty their guns at the man sitting inside. Then the man, Sardar Khan, all riddled with bullets, blood running everywhere, gets out of the car, gun in hand, and finds the people who killed him. The entire scene is presented in slow motion as a song begins to play in the background in its glory. The scene is taken from Anurag Kashyap’s film Wasseypur Gangs (2012)which was inspired by the iconic Tamil film Subramaniapuram (2008).

The acclaimed Bollywood director cemented his name in Hindi film history with this 5-hour multi-generational family revenge saga. It exudes the ferocity and depth of a classic. Darkly comic, brutal and hard-hitting, Gangs Of Wasseypur features one of the greatest actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Reena Sen, Huma Qureshi and Rajkumar Rao among others.

Both movies, Wasseypur and Subramaniapuram Gangs, dive deep into the lives and struggles of their respective rural towns, rooted in crime and corruption. For the uninitiated, Subramaniapuram is about a boy from lower socioeconomic strata who falls in love with a girl from an upper-class household.

GOOD, Wasseypur Gangs is the best example of how slowly and slowly violence in Tamil cinema influences Bollywood. The film has shades of Tarantino and Scorsese in its storytelling, but there’s a bigger influence that helped the film be a huge blockbuster.

If we take a closer look, the violence in Gangs of Wasseypur is designed to draw attention to itself. People don’t die instantly after being shot. It’s raw. Violence functions as a reward; the time of death is lengthened for dramatic effect.

Growing up, we remember a lot of ketchup blood and fight scenes with big background scores. So somewhere in our head we knew it wasn’t real and it didn’t really affect us. But, Wasseypur Gangs put an end to it and according to director Anurag Kashyap himself, the main credit goes to Sasikumar’s Subramaniapuram.

Recounting one of the scenes from the film, “A man in an autorickshaw grabs his target walking down the road, pins him to a corner of the vehicle and slits his throat. Then he carries the bloody bag that holds the head decapitated and throws him where his friend was murdered.” Anurag Kashyap said that this cult classic film, “Made me realize, this is how I grew up. I thought, why am I not telling these stories?”

Glorifying violence over the years in Tamil and Indian cinema

Taking a trip down memory lane, Bollywood films have evolved by featuring scenes of violence and gore. Previously, it was mostly conveyed through action sequences that involved sword fighting, kicking and punching with background effects.

The use of excessive violence and swearing has been largely limited and restricted in Indian films. There are various cultural and social reasons for this, why certain elements have been kept out of the world of cinema. But, we are taking small steps to make it raw and adhered to regional roots.

Taking inspiration from Tamil cinema, Bollywood makes sure to delve deep into its regional roots. From fashion choices and idolized superstars to freestyle camera techniques, the end result is now a gory saga that doesn’t horrify you but always ends up terrorizing you along the way.

Do you remember Kamal Haasan’s climax sequence Thevar Magan (1992), where the lead actor (Kamal Haasan) beheads the villainous Maya-thevar (Nassar) with a sickle and his head flies through the air? The film was also remade in Hindi cinema in 1997 with Virasat.

Generally in this decade, directors like Vetrimaran and Karthik Subburaj feature too much violence in their films for which they have been criticized. But, on the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movies also have violent scenes, but he carries them with an aesthetic sense, which makes it a bit enjoyable to watch.

In short, violence and Tamil cinema do not form an improbable couple. It’s more universal than we thought, and each movie had a different reason for employing violence.