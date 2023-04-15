Breakthrough singer and actor Billy Porter talks about music, his Austin tour and more

When Billy Porter arrives in May, Austinites will know. Not quite a wallflower, the singer and actor (just an “O” away from “EGOT”), is known for explosive entriesvulnerable and revolutionary characters, and stars of the red carpet.

In case anyone blanks out any part of Porter’s decades-long resume when the “Oh my God, there’s Billy Porter” whispers start circulating, the star comes to Texas with a career retrospective in the form of a pop concert. The Austin leg of the Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1 will take place at the Paramount Theater on May 9.

Porter’s early fame was primarily on Broadway, first as the Teen Angel in the 1994 revival of Fat and later as drag queen Lola, star of Naughty boots. Now, the most recent public impressions of Porter likely come from Laida fictional television series about ballroom culture and gender identity in the 80s, in which the actor played a barbed, but loyal and passionate entertainer named Pray Tell.

The show has garnered praise, among many other accomplishments, for bringing the AIDS epidemic to the fore in an art that is becoming increasingly common in TV adaptations. Porter later shared that his personal experience with HIV, which he had kept quiet for over a decade, motivated parts of his performance. On April 12, the Hollywood journalist announced that Porter will play writer and activist James Baldwin in an upcoming feature film.

Homosexuality, darkness and nuances of masculinity are almost always central to Porter’s work, and the music ties it all together. Porter’s debut album, Untitled, the singer first announced to the pop world in 1997, but since then most of his musical accomplishments have been singles, covers and original interpretations of works written by other composers. This retrospective tour shares a name with an upcoming album, The black Mona Lisa, which will reintroduce the iconic singer to the pop music space. Things are already heating up with the release of her new single, “Baby Was A Dancer,” a contemporary disco track delivering an uplifting allegory on Porter’s personal trajectory.

CultureMap spoke with Porter about the Paramount Theater show, the upcoming single and album, and the healing he hopes to bring through his music.

CultureMap: How many costumes do you have for this tour?

BP: Oh, I don’t know. [Laughs.] I’m still working on that. I will change several times, but I focused on the music.

CM: What do you identify with in the Mona Lisa?

BP: Mona Lisa is past, present and future. It is relevant always and forever. It’s me, that’s what I do.

CM: You shared that the purpose of this album is to provide healing. What are some of the healing elements of the music itself?

BP: Well, the intention is in the writing, in the lyrics, in the hope of the lyrics, in the joy of the lyrics and in the melodies; this album is very intentional. And I like it. So I hope everyone will like it too.

CM: Can we expect more original music like “Baby Was A Dancer” in this album?

BP: Yeah, it’s original music. It’s a new pop album. Everything is new, everything is original, and I wrote all but one of the songs with amazing writing teams. [including] Justin Tranter, the late great Andrea Martin and MNEK.

CM: This single is in the third person. What inspired this angle versus something more confessional and raw?

BP: There’s a lot of confessional and rough stuff on the album. [“Baby Was A Dancer”] it’s about transcending enemies and dancing your way to heaven anyway. So it’s fun to speak in the third person because you kind of present [the story] it’s presenting it that way.

CM: The show references a lot of things that people will recognize, and you’ve already released a memoir called Unprotected. Is there something you say to the public for the first time?

BP: Well, not really. However, because I exist in so many different creative spaces, these spaces don’t always speak to each other. I spent the first 25 years of my career trying to get people to take me seriously as an actor. And now that I did, I read comments online, like, Oh, I didn’t know Pray Tell could sing. So it’s a bit of an education that’s about to happen for some people.

It’s not a musical theater show even though I’m a theater artist. My very first album came out in 1997 on A&M Records. It was a soulful R&B record. The industry was very homophobic back then, so it didn’t work for me. [then]. And now I got a second chance in the mainstream [pop] The music industry.

CM: Was there a time when you felt that shift happening, where you felt like you were in the mainstream?

BP: My whole career kind of built on itself, and the tipping point Malcolm Gladwell talks about the tipping point that came with the convergence of everything that had gone before. And then Laid. Laid This is where I opened up beyond the 10 block radius of Broadway.

CM: When you were putting on this show, were there any memories you found or connections you made?

BP: I wrote a memoir, I was connected and reconnected, and I searched and found things and stories to tell for four years to write my book, so it was not something new for Me. The concert will be a retrospective [and] a celebration of life, love, joy, hope and peace. My plan is to give the world a big hug and try to aid in the healing of our civilization, as we have all experienced collective trauma. We are all still in the middle of it. None of us are well, and that’s fine.

I’m going to do 10 songs from the new album. Then I go back to the 90s. I’ll do stuff from my first album, Untitled I haven’t played anything from this live in decades. There was a lot of trauma associated with that, so I release it, then I do a lot of Broadway stuff, Naughty boots, political stuff and evangelical stuff. The last 20 minutes, half an hour, is a dance party.

CM: To me, you’re known for camp, but you also embody really serious emotion. How do you find the line between camp and serious?

BP: Well, I call it fabulous and serious. Camp is very specific. In fact, I’m not at camp unless I need to be at camp. But I’m fabulous; fabulous and serious at the same time. It’s my brand. And that’s what I’m trying to remind the world: the two things can coexist. You can be fabulous and serious at the same time. And that’s who I am. This can sometimes be confusing. But I’m here to let you know, don’t be confused. [Laughs] I’m very smart, I’m very smart yes, I wear dresses. Yes, I can be silly. And I know what’s going on in the world, and I can go sit in front of Congress and talk. I’m proud of it.

CM: We’ve seen a lot of that recently at the Capitol here in Texas. We had drag queens on the floor of the Senate. You said on a news program that you were one of the beneficiaries of a government that actually cared about its people, and you talked about the government pouring down on you. What do you want to pay the Texans who are facing [identity and expression] restrictions at the moment?

BP: First of all, it’s about coming together as a collective. We are always better together. And we’ve been siled into our own spaces because of COVID for years, and that’s been exploited. [Then]is education. Those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it. Young people were not there for the civil rights movement; Young people were not there for the AIDS crisis. Life is cyclical and love always wins. It takes time.

Being 53 I can watch this and go, I’ve been here before. I saw that. And I know how it works. We win. Look Tennessee yesterday, and last week. We will not be silenced. We are back in a conservative era; We were in a very progressive era for decades and decades and decades. It’s just a moment, and that too will pass. But we have to engage and remove the scary and the terrified from the lexicon. No place for that.

CM: What kind of people are you really hoping to see in the audience?

BP: Anyone and everyone. I have no definition of who can be there. I want anyone and everyone who wants to be there to be there.

This Q&A has been edited for length and readability. Tickets for the Paramount Theater show are available at austintheatre.org.