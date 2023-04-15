ECT delivers hot jazz in a cold Kodiak | Culture & Leisure

The slick styles of the well-travelled Emmet Cohen trio warmed up the Emerald Isle on Wednesday night. In the midst of an extensive European and United States tour, the band played a one-night gig in Kodiak, then waited for Alaska Airlines to take them to Fairbanks.
Jazz has inherited a rich American artistic tradition, collective bargaining for tolerance, and boundless appeal from around the world. Jazz has become more than the sum of its notes. This is a healthy evolution; evoking, provoking, encouraging.
Cohen, a jazz pianist and composer, captures and exemplifies this kind of creativity. Charming and humble with a stage presence and demeanor well beyond his years, an emerging and engaging storyteller, gifted musician and masterful performer.
There’s no such thing as live music, and jazz is music for everyone, Cohen said. Jazz is a language and has rules. However, rules are made to be broken. Similar to nature, everything evolves in a natural way. And finding inspiration in nature was easy at Kodiak.
An informative and entertaining Live From Emmets Place podcast on stage at Kodiak, his original piano composition Spilling the Tea was exquisite.
Jay Gibson, music teacher at Kodiak High School, said, “It was the most enjoyable jazz concert I’ve seen in almost a decade. Many of my students were here, and it’s special when young musicians find inspiration in such great performances.
Musical inspiration and works have come from everything from bebopper Bud Powell to Somewhere over the Rainbow. The music was beautiful and articulate.
Phillip Norris, at base, sported a European flair. He released unyielding and soulful tones while displaying a majestic zeal for music. I was pleasantly surprised by the magnificent beauty of Kodiak, he says.
Music boss Tristan Kwiecinski said, “When you want your fun and complexity to sound good, you listen to jazz, but when you want it to sound phenomenal, listen to the Emmet Cohen Trio.
Drummer John Lumpkin, who masterfully introduced Jimmy Heaths Ginger Bread Boy, said: Kodiak is definitely a place where I felt welcomed and loved from the minute I arrived at the airport.
The relationship between the players was magical. They enjoyed a strong connection to the music and to each other. Well received, the group received an encore.
Cohen didn’t expect a callback to Kodiak, but Steve Belden and his wife, Juliana, said it best when they said: He may not have expected a callback, but we did. not world-class jazz.
After the concert, the approachable and friendly group met with customers. Sure, they had CDs for sale, but they also welcomed conversation and photo taking.
Another win for the Kodiak Arts Council. I highly recommend.