Bollywood’s Badshah is making a comeback





Dunki First Look: These days king khan is in the limelight for his Jawan and salman khan for his movie Dhansu Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released Pathan created a buzz and now people are waiting for the Danki Aur Jawan of King Khan. Now, a video related to the movie has surfaced and is going viral. Dunki First Look: The Bollywood badshah made a comeback with “Pathan” after a long four-year hiatus and the film proved to be a mega blockbuster not only at home but also abroad. The film exploded at the box office. King Khan, who wreaked worldwide havoc with Pathan, is now in talks about his movie Danki Aur Jawan. Fans are very excited about Bollywood King Khan movie Danki. Now Shah Rukh Khan’s first look has come out of the film, which is going viral. ” style=”height: 813px;”> Speaking of the look which is going viral, Shahrukh Khan is seen in a green T-shirt, a funky watch and a bag slung over his shoulder. Along with that, he talks to director Rajkumar Hirani. Let us tell you that jio Studios has announced about 100 movies, which it will show in front of the public. jio Studios brings viewers interesting stories filled with romance, action, comedy, adventure, and drama. Many big stars are going to be seen on OTT. In this regard, he also shared a video, in which a preview of the film was shown. A new update is coming about Danky that Shah Rukh Khan is going to be seen in the role of an army officer for this movie. Shahrukh Khan himself said that “Danki” is the story of those people who want to go home. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen opposite taapsee pannu in Rajkumar Hirani’s film. The film by Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will be a drama film, in which the story of a Punjabi boy will be shown. Danky is jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The story of the movie is written by Abhijat Joshi and kanika Dhillon.

