Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui targets Priyanka Chopra. Here is what happened





Adnan Siddiqui slams Priyanka Chopra. (Credit: Instagram) HIGHLIGHTS Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui criticized Priyanka Chopra

She called Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy ‘South Asian’

Priyanka will next be seen in Citadel Actress Priyanka Chopra, who ruled Hollywood, has come under fire from Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who starred in Sridevis’ latest film, Mom. Adnan slammed the Bollywood actress for calling Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy South Asian in her latest Instagram story. For the uninitiated, PeeCee congratulated Sharmeen on becoming the first woman of color and the first woman to direct a Star Wars movie. Adnan Siddiqui slams Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a story while enjoying Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. She wrote, “What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So proud of you my friend. May the force be with you!.” Well, her message was not well received by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, as the actress referred to a Pakistani woman as a South Asian”. He took to Twitter and slammed PeeCee. With all due respect, @priyankachopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a first Pakistani just to perfect your knowledge. muc t.co/sDksJbwBuk — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023 Adnan Siddiqui wrote: “With all due respect, @priyankachopra Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a first Pakistani just to brush up on your knowledge. Just like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the chance before to pretend to be South Asian.” (sic) The Mom cast’s tweet is going viral on social media, with netizens reacting to the same in the comments section. About Priyanka Chopra It should be noted that Priyanka Chopra has yet to react to Adnan Siddiquis’ message. Speaking of the diva, she will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Videos web series, Citadel. She has also signed another Hindi film, Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Priyanka had traveled to India last week with her husband, Nick Jonas and her daughter, Malti Marie. They attended the NMACC gala in Mumbai. Stay tuned for more news!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/pakistani-actor-adnan-siddiqui-targets-priyanka-chopra-heres-what-happened-article-99501026 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

