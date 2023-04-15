Celebrate National Poetry Month with local author Tricia Johnson | arts and entertainment





For some, poetry may seem like something lofty, out of reach. For former Spanish teacher Tricia Johnson, poetry is a way of seeing the world. In her expert hands, the words take flight and flutter across the page as she describes everything from the isolation of a painful illness to the freedom of an autumn breeze. In an interview for the Featured Quill with Barbara Bamberger Scott, Johnson describes how finding the right word feels: When you’re in the flow, the words fall effortlessly onto the page, then the perfect ending hits you, you inhale and exhale slowly, eyes soften and look at nothing, because it’s over. It’s a cerebral, respectful and grateful moment capturing the perfect turn of phrase that lets you know, down to your marrow, that the poem is captured. A native of the Valley, Johnson has called this area home since he was young. It’s something she feels in her bones and, like language, it moves her. It is therefore not surprising that his last work is filled with his impressions of the earth. Independent Book Review aptly describes Sway: This collection is a mood and a good one at that. The volume was a Silver Award winner from the Literary Titan Award, given to books and authors that amazed and amazed us with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas. These books deserve extraordinary praise and we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and writing skills of talented authors. To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council is proud to present An Evening with the Author on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sayre Theatre. The event is free to the public and co-sponsored by the Bradford County Library System. Anyone with an interest in language, nature or chronic disease won’t want to miss this opportunity to hear the poet read from her work and discuss the impact poetry has had on her life. Tricia Johnson earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Foreign Languages ​​and a Masters in Literacy from Elmira College. She taught at Waverly High School and Chemung Valley Montessori School. She is the author of Whirl Away Girl, published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press, which focuses on her journey through a chronic illness diagnosis. Its 2022 follow-up, Sway, explores the magic of the natural world with a particular focus on the flora and fauna of the local region. His work can be seen on his website triciajohnsonpoet.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailyreview.com/arts_and_entertainment/celebrate-national-poetry-month-with-local-author-tricia-johnson/article_d70191aa-687b-5575-b724-17ddc5476145.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related