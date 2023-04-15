When Bollywood superstar Salman Khan tricked taxi driver into paying fare years later – Reuters





Actor recalls incident at college while promoting his upcoming Eid Al Fitr outing AFP By web office Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 6:14 PM Last update: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 06:16 PM These days, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming Eid release “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” which is set to release on April 21st. During one of the events, the actor recalled how he cheated on a taxi driver during his college days when he had little money in his pocket. The actor and other cast members of the film appeared on a recent episode of the popular TV talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, when the host asked Salman when he last traveled on a train local in mumbai. The actors recalled the days of his youth, recounting how he traveled downtown daily from his home in the suburbs to attend lectures at St Xaviers College, according to a report. We used to travel by train to university, but sometimes we wanted to travel comfortably. So one day I decided to take a taxi. But the funniest thing is that I had no money. I stopped the driver at a lane from my college and told him I would get the money, but I never came back, he revealed to host Kapil Sharma, the actor said, who later dropped out of college to start a career in modeling and film. . “Eventually I got into modeling and started earning quite well. So one time I decided to take a taxi home. Throughout the journey the driver wouldn’t stop to say he’d seen me somewhere before. When I got home, I told him I’m going (to go home) to get the money. That’s when it hit him and he immediately recognized me. We both laughed at the incident, but I made sure to refund the fare due, with interest, he added. Salman is one of Bollywood’s biggest earners, having delivered several box office hits over the years. According to reports, his current net worth is estimated to be around $350 million. Much of his income comes from brand endorsements as well as appearances on TV shows and live streams. “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” is Salman’s first Eid release in four years. The action, family drama and romance also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gil and Palak Tiwari among others.

