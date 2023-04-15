Peter Pan Star Proud To Be Disney’s First Actor With Down Syndrome In A Major Role





Credit: BavMedia, Disney

peter pan and wendy (2023) Star Noah Matthews Matofsky is just 15, but he’s already breaking new ground by becoming the first actor with Down syndrome to land a major role in a Disney feature film, something everyone should be proud of. Related: Confirmed: Disney Will Remove Offensive Stereotypes In The Peter Pan Story Say what you will about Disney’s casting choices for their live-action adaptations, but casting an actor with Down syndrome might be the best form of representation we’ve seen in years since the new ‘woke’ restructure. by Disney. Actors with Down syndrome are among the most marginalized groups in Hollywood today. With the rise of female protagonists, stories from the LGBTQ community, and the POC giving them a bit more attention (though far from enough), it’s time to focus on the actors representing the community of People with Disabilities. Noah Matthews Matofsky was just an ordinary schoolboy in West Sussex, southern England, when he heard that Disney was holding auditions for a new live-action Peter Pan movie. Matofsky sent in his audition tape and was invited to meet director David Lowery. According to Kathryn Matofsky, Noah’s mother, the two immediately hit it off thanks to her son’s trust. Soon after, Matofsky traveled to Vancouver for six months to film with the cast, which includes acting veteran Jude Law. One of my favorite days was when Jude rented an ice cream van and drove it to the set, then served us ice cream himself, Matofsky said. The sunin a recent interview. As for Kathryn Matofsky, she couldn’t be prouder of her boy and knows he’s capable of anything. Noah is very proud of his extra chromosome, she said. As the captain of the Lost Boys, Noahs character shows slightly that Down syndrome never needs to hold you back. Some fans criticized the live-action Peter Pan casting choices, even pointing out that Slightly might not have been the best character for Matofsky to play due to his evocative name. However, associating oneself “lightly” with Down syndrome could be a form of ignorance in itself. As Kathryn Matofsky says in the interview, “It’s not a learning disability, it’s a learning difference, and we should embrace the differences. Related: Little Mermaid’s Latest Feature Brings Fans Under The Sea With Joy You can catch Noah Matthews Matofsky and the other lost boys when Peter Pan and Wendy(2023) flies on Disney+ on April 28. Are you excited to see more portrayals of Down syndrome in movies? Let us know in the comments.

