The workplace is at the heart of the exciting series The Consultant | Culture & Leisure

NEW YORK (AP) Think your boss is bad? The man from the new TV series The Consultant phones his employees in the middle of the night, interrupts all remote work, lays off people with long-term illnesses, invites himself to a drink after work and cuts his nails at his desk . He could also be a murderer.
That’s what awaits nervous employees at fictional Los Angeles-based gaming company CompWare every day as a new consultant steers the company through tough economic times. The new boss is deeply weird and secretive, and he’s likely to throw a gagged person in your car and tell you to just drive.
Starring Christoph Waltz as the boss, the Amazon Prime Video series also features Nat Wolff as the game developer, Aimee Carrero as the developers’ fiancé, and Brittany OGrady as the budding executive.
There’s a feeling of just being out of balance all the time. You never know what to expect, says executive producer and pilot director Matt Shakman. You don’t know what to expect in terms of characters, story or even tone and style. And that’s what really drew me to it. It felt like a world and a sight I had never seen before or participated in creating before. It looks quite original.
Creator, showrunner and executive producer Tony Basgallop started the series wanting to make a work-based thriller and someone recommended Bentley Littles 2015 novel The Consultant. Basgallop started adapting it just before the pandemic really hit.
So I really enjoyed the premise of the book, the feeling of this evil presence, lurking over everyone and no one knowing if he’s the devil or just the boss of hell.
The cast seems to have had a great time despite the weirdness. For doing a show about such a toxic work environment, it was actually probably the most beautiful work environment I’ve ever done,” Wolff said.
The series comes at a tumultuous time for the tech world, with thousands of layoffs prompted by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo and Zoom.
CompWare workers are feeling the pressure, having to do what the boss demands, no matter how inconvenient. Gone are the days of just moving to another tech company, leaving an employee base trapped and nervous.
The series plays on the feeling that work is no longer a safe place. If something is wrong, you are going to have to fix it. You are going to have to compromise. You have to take the ball, one way, says Basgallop.
It’s up to CompWare employees to figure out what their boss is really up to and uncover his murky past. In many ways, it’s a satire of a modern business leader who manipulates others and isn’t shy about exposing and manipulating his weaknesses. A song playing is Elvis Youre the Devil in Disguise.
Part of the show’s chill has to do with Waltz, the Oscar-winning actor with memorable roles in movies like Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained. He is as charming as he is menacing.
He has a unique sense of humor. He is as good at comedy as he is at drama. There’s no one better to stare at you and make you feel uncomfortable, Shakman says.
The irony is that Waltz, whose last TV project was on the Quibi phone platform, now plays a man who runs a tech company, but the actor himself is anything but tech-savvy.
In a zoom situation, I’m usually the one who can’t find the connection, who can’t find the mute button, who has the little lens covered in all that stuff, he said with a laugh. I am not a digitally trained person.