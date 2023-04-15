Actor Chetan Kumar’s OCI Status Canceled Weeks After His Arrest Over Hindutva Tweet





File photo of Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa. Photo: Twitter/@ChetanAhimsa

Actor Chetan Kumar’s Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status has been revoked by the Home Ministry. The actor has criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been arrested twice for his tweets: recently for his tweets criticizing Hindutva and once earlier for his comments on the justice system. This is a vindictive act by the Union government to silence all activists and critics to create an environment of fear. I will fight this and not give up. I have decided to file a writ petition in Karnataka High Court soon to challenge the order, Mr Kumar said The Hindu. Chetan Kumar was born in the United States of America to Indian parents and is an American citizen. But he holds OCI status, which provides effective permanent residence for people of Indian origin. Although it does not mean that he is an Indian citizen, he does not need to avail a visa whenever he travels to India and reports to the Regional Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO) and to the police. Mr. Kumar has been mainly based in Bengaluru since the late 2000s and has acted in Kannada films and worked as an activist for several causes. He first landed in legal soup in 2021 when officials from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad filed a complaint over his critical remarks about Brahmanism. This led to several FIRs against him at Basavanagudi and Cubbon Park police stations. A VHP official then wrote to the FRRO asking it to cancel its OCI status. He got in trouble again, this time was arrested, for a tweet criticizing a Karnataka High Court judge in February 2022 and arrested again in March 2023 for his tweets criticizing Hindutva. Actor Chetan Ahimsa. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO Mr. Kumar received a supporting notice explaining why his OCI status should not be revoked in June 2022, to which he replied. The FRRO order revoking his OCI status which Mr Kumar received on Friday, a copy of which The Hindu accessed the states: …M. Chetan A Kumar has been involved in many illegal activities such as making derogatory, insulting and objectionable remarks against public institutions, promoting ill will, hatred and discord against a particular community. He violated the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government of Karnataka and posted derogatory remarks on Twitter about the Honorable Judges of the Karnataka High Court. The activities of Mr. Chetan A. Kumar are contrary to the interest of the general public. The order further directs Mr. Kumar to submit his OCI card to the FRRO office within the next 15 days or else it would also be considered void. In his tweet posted on March 20, Kumar said that Hindutva was an ideology based on lies and cited the examples of Savarkar, Babri Masjid as well as Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. He also tweeted that Hinduvta could be defeated by truth and truth is equality. On the basis of a complaint, Mr. Kumar was arrested by Seshadripuram police on March 21 and charged under Sections 295A and 505(2) of the ICC.

