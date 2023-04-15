Nicolas Cage explains why he prefers “the comedian” to the “actor”, surprising the top 5 films





“I don’t want to be seen as a hypocrite,” Cage explains. “I’m sorry if that sounds pretentious.” Nicolas Cage stays true to himself, whether that’s how he identifies himself or which films of his impressive body of work rank among his favorites. While appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Cage was asked by his host “What are Nic Cage’s top five Nic Cage movies?” “Okay, I’ll start with ‘Pig’,” the actor quickly replied, not needing much time to make up his mind. “It’s my favorite movie I’ve ever done.” “It’s fairly recent,” replied Colbert, who was writing this list with fervor. “I love ‘Mandy’,” Cage continued, “which Panos directed. I love ‘Bringing Out the Dead,’ directed by Martin Scorsese. I loved a movie called ‘[Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans], Werner Herzog. I loved a movie called ‘Joe’, which David Gordon Green directed.” “Here,” replied Colbert. “I do ‘Face/Off’, but that’s fine.” “Oh, I really like that one!” Cage replied. “I love ‘Face/Off’.”

Getty Nicolas Cage Says Direct-to-VOD Movies Had to Pay Off Massive Debt

See the story “You know, what was interesting in Face/Off and I could have mentioned Vampire’s Kiss,” he clarified. “Vampire’s Kiss was a little movie I did where I got to explore my most abstract dreams with cinematic performances. I was sadly playing a character who was losing his mind that he was starting to think he was the vampire of the original Nosferatu movie. And when you play a character who loses his mind, he can think he’s Nosferatu. So I have to act like a German expressionist silent movie star. “And it was cool, those facial expressions and everything. But Face/Off was a great studio movie that I did at Paramount and I was able to use what I learned from that little Vampire’s Kiss movie. and put it in this giant movie and it worked. I was like, ‘People really dig this.'” Colbert also referred to an interview in which the “National Treasure” actor said he preferred to be called an “actor” rather than an “actor.” “I’m curious why being pretentious appeals to you?” jokes Colbert, who adds that he doesn’t pronounce the ‘T’ in his name because he’s so pretentious.

Getty Nicolas Cage was shocked to learn he had ‘normal organs and a normal skeleton’

See the story “OK, it’s a good thing you bring it up. What I was saying is, of course you can call me an actor. By the way, I never said, ‘Don’t call me an actor. Call me comedian.” “That’s what the clickbait universe was setting up and got picked up by CNN. I don’t know how it got picked up by CNN, I’m sure they have more important things to report.” “I see acting like storytelling and what it’s like trying to find out the truth of a character and the first actor in Europe was someone called Thespis and what happened there in Greece, it’s that he broke free from the chorus and started telling and started telling a story honestly.” “So for me acting is trying to find the truth of a story.” “Now, what’s interesting, literally the word ‘actor’ in Greek means ‘hypocrite.’ Well, I don’t want to be considered a hypocrite,” Cage continued. “I’m sorry if that sounds pretentious.”

Youtube/Getty Did Nicolas Cage just shade Seth Rogen over his zany ‘White Jamaican’ story?

