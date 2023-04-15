Feist: Multitudes reviews an emotional highlight of his career | Feist





Jsix years since the release of Leslie Feists’ last album, Pleasure, were memorable for the Canadian singer-songwriter. She moved to Los Angeles, adopted a daughter and lost her father. Death, birth and persistence inform his soulful, raw and sometimes unpredictable sixth record, Multitudes. Over the past three decades, Feist has established herself in independent music as one of the most distinctive voices of her generation. Since the release of her first solo album in 1999, she has produced Grammy- and Juno-nominated records that oscillate between intimacy and experimentation. At the peak of her popularity with the 2007 song 1234who composed the soundtrack for an iPod commercial, or from the 2004s Mushaboom she harnessed pop-focused hooks and acoustic warmth, dressing layered compositions with eye-catching simplicity. But its back catalog is also full of unusual sound details: the 2011s Metals is punctuated by dynamic bursts of thumping, screaming and strumming guitars, while Pleasure (2017) saw her stretch into five-minute tracks that unfolded into swaggering riffs. Feists’ emotional power has the most effect when she’s most spared and intimate Through the 12 songs on Multitudes, Feist deploys this aptitude for softness and melodic severity in a captivating way. Throughout the tumult of the past few years, she has spoken of writing in splinters and splinters. She participated in sketching workshops at several live shows in 2021 and 2022, alongside a planned international tour with Arcade Fire, which she dropped following allegations of sexual misconduct against frontman Win Butler. (More than anything, I wish healing to those involved, she wrote). Back in California, she combined her ideas in recording sessions with longtime collaborators Mocky and Chilly Gonzales. Progress may have been gradual and sometimes hesitant, but the results are remarkably far-sighted and consistent. Opener In the lightning acts as a sort of catharsis, with Feist singing choral harmony over drums and synthesizer bass, surrendering to the competing emotions of new motherhood and the pain of bereavement that inform the record. If I’m scared, it’s just because of the power given to me, she sings. This emotional power has its greatest effect when Feist is most spared and intimate. Forever Before and Forever Before, largely led by guitar Loving who we are meant for are remarkable, his gossamer voice pushed forward in the mix so we can hear his breath as clearly as the snapping of fingernails on the strings. Here, she sings about the fine line between fear and fearlessness that comes with being a parent, while choosing cyclic melodies that soothe like a lullaby. The interplay of Feists’ simple guitar lines and Miguel Atwood-Fergusons’ swelling string arrangements create the perfect setting for his introspective and insightful lyrics. On the daily pain of mourning in Hide in the open she asks: Everybody’s got their shit/ But who’s got the guts to sit with it? On The Redwing, she concludes that she does indeed have this ability. I live up to what I sing, she croons over a descending guitar line. Its absorbing writing, although the pieces sometimes blend into each other without much distinction. That is, until Feist burst out of his acoustic languor on Borrowing problem, lamenting over the groaning electric guitar and emphatic drums that she was so good at imagining the life I was about to be cast out of / rather than the one I had made. The music builds gloriously to a grating baritone saxophone solo by David Ralicke before Feist screams until her voice breaks, as if begging to stay in this life she has created. In the end, the title’s multitudes are the difficult emotions that Feist tries to live with with tender quietude and loud declarations. The record is a career culmination of an accomplished artist producing luscious, narrative music from experiences so fundamental they defy careful storytelling.

