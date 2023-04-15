Senior Games feature top athletes | News | Daily Sun Villages

Run, jump, swim.

Swing, bounce, dink. Roll, throw, shoot.

If it’s something athletes can do competitively, villagers will do it this week at the Villages Senior Games.

The annual sports festival returns this weekend for its 20th edition, starting on Sunday morning with archery and bowling and ending on April 23 with volleyball and athletics events.

It’s a really big event, said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events coordinator for The Villages Recreation and Parks. This raises a lot of awareness of the activity in our community and even the surrounding areas, as people from outside The Villages want to take a look at our facilities.

The showcase continues to grow, to accelerate. Some 1,880 athletes registered for last year’s Games when the event ended its two-year COVID break. Registrations for this year’s edition topped 2,400, Parkyn said, many of whom are first-time attendees.

Last year, I had 660 new registrations, she says. This year, I took the (database) and we had 700 new people to integrate.

One of the newcomers last year was Dale Charrette, president of the Villages Aquatic Swim Club. Charrette and dozens of his teammates will compete and support each other Wednesday and Thursday in the swim meet at Laurel Manor Recreation.

Once I got on the team I got really involved and before you knew it I was president and it seemed like the natural thing to do once I joined the team, a said Charrette, from Village Rio Ranchero. If you’re on VAST, you’re pretty much doing senior games.

While organizers at The Villages Recreation & Parks love to see new athletes at the Games, they are also expecting plenty of long-time competitors.

I always look forward to seeing longtime residents or attendees that I and the rest of our staff don’t necessarily see throughout the year, but we love seeing them at events, Parkyn said. It’s like a mini-meeting.

For many villagers, the Senior Games are a staple on their calendar. Mary Kozlowski is participating for the eighth time and will compete in three different pickleball formats in singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

It’s a great event and I really look forward to it every year,” said the Osceola Hills Village resident. The Villages do an excellent job of organizing the Senior Games.

For many local residents and athletes from outside the community, the Senior Games are a target, an event to prepare for in their daily training.

The VAST schedule is effectively festival-centric, starting with conditioning in September, sprint training through the winter and narrowing as the Games approach.

You’re gearing up for your best race of the year,” Charrette said. That and everything we do during the week creates this energy that more or less pervades the club.

And a good placing at the local Games will qualify athletes for the Florida Senior Games, scheduled for December in Pasco County, near Tampa.

One of the differences between the Senior Games and some usual formats is that the fields are broken down by age group instead of level of competition, which is standard for pickleball.

One interesting thing is that every year you compete, you get a year older, so it’s different every time you play, Kozlowski said. You might be in a different age bracket with different opponents and you’re a year older, so it gets harder.

With the abundance of competition and camaraderie, it’s a small wonder that so many people are circling Senior Games week on their calendars.

It almost becomes our Super Bowl, Charrette said. A lot of people participate in this one and there is a lot of team spirit.

