Hera Phera 3, Tiger 3, Drishyam 3: Bollywoods rendezvous with popular franchises | Bollywood

Some films have such a strong impact that audiences often ask for more. Here is a list of those Hindi movie franchises of all genres whose third episodes are getting a lot of talk among moviegoers.
Foukrey 3: The Fukrey franchise, starring actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal, revolves around four friends looking for easy ways to make money. It also stars Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban. The first two parts were super hits and fans couldn’t keep calm when director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba announced the end of the third film franchise in June. Talking about the movie, Richa had said earlier, The movie is going to be bigger and better. I’m really excited. She added that the premise of the film was ridiculous, which would be made believable by the cast.
Tiger 3: Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third part of Salman Khan starring will also see actors like Katrina Kaif reprising her role and Emraan Hashmi, Ridhi Dogra as new additions. The first two episodes saw Khan and Kaif as undercover agents from India and Pakistan respectively, who fall in love and marry. No plot news is known yet, but the movie is set to release on Diwali 2023. While announcing the release date, Salman also shared the movie’s first poster giving an intense glimpse of himself. In the close-up photo, only one eye of the actor and his wrist were visible, with the rest of his face buried behind a scarf.
Aashiqui 3: The films of the Aashiqui franchise have been one of the most anticipated projects, and this time the excitement is added with the arrival of idol Kartik Aaryan as the main actor. Aaryan made the announcement on his Instagram account by sharing the romantic drama’s animated poster. In his recent Variety interview about Aashiqui 3, Kartik said, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3, it’s like a dream come true. As for the female lead, there has been speculation that Jennifer Winget will be cast opposite Aaryan, but nothing has been finalized yet.
Heria Phéri 3 made headlines for one reason or another. First comes speculation about who is all in the movie, including reports that Kartik Aaryan has been cast in a major role. Putting all speculation to rest, Suniel Shetty has finally revealed that in the film, he along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will be seen reprising their popular characters, Shyam, Raju and Baburao respectively. The film quickly landed in another controversy when fans showed their disappointment and disapproval at the decision to sign Farhad Samji as director, as they held out the hashtag Delete Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri on Twitter. The director, later in an interview, reacted and said that everyone was doing their best and if anyone had a problem, he would try to rectify it by making better movies and writing better shots.
Welcome 3: After the success of Welcome and Welcome Back, Firoz Nadiadwala is busy planning the third installment of the series and will be called Welcome to the Jungle, as revealed by the director. It will retain the humor, wit and fun associated with this franchise and, moreover, it will be based on a military action setting. The action will be huge in this film. It will be made on a scale that has never been seen before in Indian cinema in terms of production value, grandeur, etc., Nadiadwala had said in an interview earlier. The star cast hasn’t been finalized yet, but it’s expected to have all the great actors. The film is set to be released in 2023, according to the latest reports.
KGF 3: The second installment in the KGF film franchise: Chapter 2 saw Rocky Bhai drown in the ocean after clashing with the Indian Navy. Just when audiences assumed him dead, director Prashanth Neel teases the character’s return in part three of the film series. Although there is no update on the release date of the film, but during an interaction with the media, Yash said that he does not plan to get involved in the project anytime soon because he wanted to play different characters.
Strength 3: John Abraham as pragmatic ACP cop Yashvardhan Singh won hearts. After the success of the first part, the team came up with Force 2, nearly five years later, which proved equally successful. And now, according to the recent report, Force 3 is also in the works. The near-movie report indicated that John Abraham had acquired all rights to the Force franchise from Vipul Shah and was preparing to take things to the next level on the action front. The actor is on a mission to lock in a story that does justice to the kind of action spectacle he wants to create in the Force universe. Once the script is locked, his team will move on to another aspect of pre-production.
Drishyam 3: Drishyam 1 and 2, starring Mohanlal in the original version and Ajay Devgn in its Hindi adaptation were widely accepted by audiences as well as critics. Seeing the success of both films, South Indian producer Antony Perumbavoor officially confirmed actor Mohanlals Drishyam 3 during a recent award ceremony. The third part is in the works and the script is already underway for the movie, according to reports. Moreover, the Bholaa star apparently thinks that with the remakes of Drishyam 1 and 2 proving to be big hits, it’s best that the third installment be made at the same time as the Malayalam one. So movies – Hindi and Malayalam can see release at the same time.
Brahmastra 3: Following the success of Brahmastra in theaters, director Ayan Mukherji has announced not just one but two more films in the franchise. Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Brahmastra Part 3 are set to release in 2026 and 2027 respectively, as the filmmaker shared on his Instagram handle. He also informed that the second and third installments will be made together, allowing them to come closer together as well. The latest reports, however, suggest that the new movies will be produced under another production house after Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji reportedly got a tiff about the upcoming movies.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan will return to his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s third installment. Taking to his social media, the actor posted an announcement post and also shared a short video featuring his popular dialogue from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will be released on the occasion of Diwali 2024. The first film of the franchise starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya. Balan in the lead, while Kiara Advani with Aaryan replaced the two legends in the second part, which the public was not really happy about initially. But the film turned out to be a blockbuster, ultimately pulling people out of their homes after Covid.
