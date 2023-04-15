Murray Melvin, actor, director and theater archivist, dies at 90 | Theater





Tributes were paid to actor, director and theater archivist Murray Melvin, who died aged 90. Melvin died at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Friday, friends said. The actor appeared in the 2004 film The Phantom of the Opera and the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, in which he played Bilis Manger. He had a distinguished career in television and film, working with such eminent directors as Ken Russell and Stanley Kubrick. Melvin rose to prominence as Geoffrey, the gay art student, in Shelagh Delaneys A Taste of Honey, and became a full member of Joan Littlewoods Theater Workshop. Murray Melvin with Rita Tushingham in A Taste of Honey, 1961. Photography: British Lion/Woodfall/Kobal/Rex/Shutterstock Screenwriter Russell T Davies wrote on Instagram: Murray Melvin (1932-2023), bless him he played the wonderful Torchwood villain Bilis Manger and he loved it! But what a career! He created the tall, gay Geoffrey in A Taste of Honey, on stage and in film. Tons of work with Joan Littlewood and Ken Russell. Amazing. Such a gentleman. Davies added: He lived through a century that saw the understanding of his identity change so profoundly, and he did so with dignity, class and spirit. The Doctor Who writer also revealed his last communication with Melvin. The last email he sent me ended with “Take care, we still can’t afford to take risks”. Oh, he was wise, he wrote kindly, signing: Night, Murray. Presenter Samira Ahmed tweeted: Murray Melvin: Actor, director, Theater Workshop alumnus, archivist and handsome man, died yesterday. He was 90 years old. I was so lucky to call him my friend. I saw him the day before he died and he was still full of incredible stories from his life. I will miss him so much. Kerry Kyriacos Michael, a theater creative director, wrote on Twitter: He [Melvin] died in St Thomas Hospital on Friday April 14 at the age of 90. He was one of my closest friends and he will be missed by so many of us who had the privilege of knowing him. skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion In 2021, the Guardian reported that the actor had donated the Murray Melvin Archive, consisting of 136 boxes documenting the history of the Theater Royal Stratford East from 1884 to 2017, to the British Library. The vast treasure included casting notes from Joan Littlewoods for performances of Oh What a Lovely War! from 1963 and 1964, a doll made by designer Una Collins and used by actress Fanny Carby in Oh What a Lovely War!, and the program, script and other elements of Clint Dyers The Big Life (2005), the first black British musical to transfer to the West End. Melvin is also the author of The Art of Theater Workshop (2006) and The Theater Royal, A History of the Building (2009).

