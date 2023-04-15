For a couple, home is a 52 Steel Trawler – Washington Daily News

For a couple, the house is a 52 Steel Trawler Posted at 12:13 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Clark Curtis for the Washington Daily News

For nearly two years, Brian and Linda Werder, along with their Portuguese Water Dog, Rory, have made Vahevala their home. A custom-built 52-foot Kristen Steel Trawler named after they first met at a family party in Buffalo, New York. There was a group of girls at the party who looked pretty bored and ready to go, Brian said. There was one in particular that I didn’t want to see go, so I put on a 21-minute version of Loggins and Messinas by Vahevala and asked him to dance. She said, you can’t dance to this song. But we did it for the full 21 minutes, and we’ve been married for almost 40 years.

Both had family backgrounds in boating and soon after getting married they bought their first runabout boat. It was then that they heard of the Great Loop, which is a circumnavigation of the eastern third of the United States by means of a system of continuous waterways. It includes part of the Atlantic, the waterways of the Intracoastal Gulf, the Great Lakes, the Canadian Heritage Canals and the inland rivers of the heartland of the Americas. would take us to Lake Michigan, Brian said. From there we headed south, eventually making it to the gulf, the Florida Keys, detouring through the Bahamas, then up the east coast to Lake Ontario. This trip made us realize how much we loved living on the boat and being on the water.

They decided they had had enough of the cold, harsh winters in western New York, so they sold their house and moved to Florida. And after three years, they decided it was time for the big move. We realized that after three years there, we only spent about a full year in our house and the rest of the time traveling on our boat, Brian said. We sold our house and our boat, bought the Vahevala and set sail.

While portering in Urbanna, Virginia, they learned of Washington. While speaking with some locals, we had mentioned that we were thinking of traveling to New Bern, North Carolina for part of the winter, Brian said. A gentleman told us while we were there that we had to check out Little Washington because he grew up there and it had really changed along the waterfront and downtown. I think you might like it there, he told us. We took his advice and have been here since November.

For Linda and Brian, Washington was the longest stop they’ve made in one place in over 20,000 miles of travel. We love it here, Linda said. It’s very diverse and the people are very welcoming and friendly. We hadn’t been there for over 48 hours before we were asked to join a local exercise group. We love the historic downtown area and the fact that it’s dog friendly here. And we have the added benefit of living right across from the Gazebo, which in itself provides daily entertainment.

Brian and Linda added that they don’t really feel like visitors as they become part of the community. Brian is a member of F3 and I joined a local exercise group, Linda said. We also volunteer at the Eagles Wings food pantry which has been very rewarding in itself as it gives us the chance to help others and get involved in the community.

As lovely as it has been for Brian, Linda, and Rory, it’s time to weigh anchor again, as the Vahevala tells them it’s time to go. We really like the peace, quiet and solitude of being on the water,” Brian said. There’s no better feeling than being able to drop anchor somewhere and watch the night sky, or see sharks or dolphins swimming by the boat. We also made lifelong friends along the way, which made the experience even more rewarding.

Linda added, It’s about peace and quiet and the freedom to go where you want. It’s like having a waterfront property wherever you go. And if you find a really beautiful place, you can stay three or four nights. Or in the case of Washington, five months! she said with a big smile.

Brian, a retired chiropractor, and Linda, a retired music teacher, plan to return to Washington in the fall of this year in hopes of seeing some of their new friends. And while neither is ready to give up their life on the water just yet, they both know that a day will come when they are done with the water life. And they certainly haven’t ruled out Washington as a last stop. We’re half partisans, Brian said with a smile. People who grew up in the north, got tired of the cold, moved to Florida, didn’t like it there and came back halfway. When we finally find some land to call home, it will probably be here, around Washington.