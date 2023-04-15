Taapsee Pannu celebrates 10 years in Bollywood and looks back on his journey and his ambitions





Taapsee Pannu looks back on his 10 years in Bollywood Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently celebrated a career milestone as she completed a decade in the film industry. The actress, known for her powerful performances and outspoken personality, took to social media to reflect on her journey and share her thoughts on the milestone. In an interview she said: “10 years in Bollywood. From being the unknown face, to becoming the backbone of some of the most iconic stories. I am grateful for every movie, every character and every person who helped become the artist I am today.” The actress went on to explain that her only goal when she started out in the industry was to become someone who wasn’t easily replaceable. She added, “I had no idea where this journey would take me, but I always knew I wanted to be the kind of actor who could do any role justice and leave a lasting impression on audiences.” Taapsee, who made his Bollywood debut with 2013’s ‘Chashme Baddoor’, has since starred in a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including ‘Pink’, ‘Naam Shabana’ and ‘Thappad’. . Over the years, she has earned a reputation as one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the industry, and her performances have earned her numerous awards and accolades. Fans and colleagues of the actress have taken to social media to congratulate her on this milestone and express their admiration for her work. Many have praised Taapsee’s dedication and hard work, and some have even called her an inspiration to young actors.

