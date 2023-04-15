Entertainment
Hollywood family say floods forced them from their home; Fort Lauderdale residents show extent of damage – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – Residents of Broward County are trying to pick up the pieces after their homes were impacted by historic flooding that forced a family in Hollywood from their home.
Cleanup efforts continued Friday from Fort Lauderdale to Hollywood and beyond.
Hollywood resident Nina Cancel described how floodwaters made her home unrecognizable.
I thought I was in a war zone. It was a complete disaster, she said.
7News cameras captured Cancel and his relatives trying to suck up water from their residence, located near Freedom Street, as they tried to salvage whatever they could.
Cancel said they could no longer live in their home and were asking for help.
It’s all gone. That’s what you see we’ve been wearing for three days, Cancel said.
Like so many homes across Broward, floodwaters rushed in on Wednesday and soaked everything in their path.
Fort Lauderdale resident Hallie Hodder showed 7News the water damage to their home along Cat Cay Lane.
I would say about two inches in our garage was full of water, flooded all that, so all of our cabinets inside all had water damage, she said.
Hodder said the water rose several feet at an alarming rate.
A woman who lived near southwest Ninth Avenue and 15th Street in Fort Lauderdale was also cleaning.
I had the plants and debris in the front and back because it all kind of came together and pushed to the side of the house, she said.
Cancel said the water inside their home was so strong it even knocked over the refrigerator, and at one point was over a foot deep.
Every time I walked into my house I just wanted to sit and cry for an hour. I lost everything: my furniture, my belongings, my photos of my children, she says.
The flood also damaged their medicines.
I have all my medications; I can’t afford them now because you can only get them once a month, Cancel said, so I can’t afford to take my meds anymore. I have to wait.
The family has been cleaning since Wednesday evening and sleeping in their SUV which was blocked by the storm.
Cancel said they were praying now for help and a miracle.
I can’t go anywhere. I am a security agent ; I can’t go anywhere without a car, she said, and all of that, my mom bought me this house before she died, so it’s like all that money I’ve invested has been wiped out in less than a day.
Even though the floodwaters persist inside and outside Annul’s house, a considerable amount has receded. When asked what her next move was, she said she didn’t know.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/hollywood-family-says-flooding-forced-them-out-of-their-home-fort-lauderdale-residents-show-extent-of-damage/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Gunfire and military jets roar over Sudan’s capital as army rivals clashExBulletin
- JI chief meets with Imran, Shehbaz to end standoff – Journal
- After 60 years of hockey, Gulls head coach Roy Sommer announces his retirement – NBC 7 San Diego
- Utica tops Medaille in second annual Mike Parnell game
- The 10 Best Agtech Organizations in the U.S. by 2023
- Treaty 8 First Nations in BC celebrate signing land rights treaty claims with province, Ottawa
- Top Trump lawyer recused himself from Mar-a-Lago documents case
- Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, IPL Records & Stats For IPL 2023
- Jokowi urges public to get vaccinated before Idul Fitri – Society
- Men’s Tennis upsets No. 17 Auburn, 4-1 – LSU
- Free prom dresses for those in need
- It’s time for Google to add AirTag anti-stalking features to Android — I/O 2023 is the perfect place to do it