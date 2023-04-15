Hollywood family say floods forced them from their home; Fort Lauderdale residents show extent of damage – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – Residents of Broward County are trying to pick up the pieces after their homes were impacted by historic flooding that forced a family in Hollywood from their home.

Cleanup efforts continued Friday from Fort Lauderdale to Hollywood and beyond.

Hollywood resident Nina Cancel described how floodwaters made her home unrecognizable.

I thought I was in a war zone. It was a complete disaster, she said.

7News cameras captured Cancel and his relatives trying to suck up water from their residence, located near Freedom Street, as they tried to salvage whatever they could.

Cancel said they could no longer live in their home and were asking for help.

It’s all gone. That’s what you see we’ve been wearing for three days, Cancel said.

Like so many homes across Broward, floodwaters rushed in on Wednesday and soaked everything in their path.

Fort Lauderdale resident Hallie Hodder showed 7News the water damage to their home along Cat Cay Lane.

I would say about two inches in our garage was full of water, flooded all that, so all of our cabinets inside all had water damage, she said.

Hodder said the water rose several feet at an alarming rate.

A woman who lived near southwest Ninth Avenue and 15th Street in Fort Lauderdale was also cleaning.

I had the plants and debris in the front and back because it all kind of came together and pushed to the side of the house, she said.

Cancel said the water inside their home was so strong it even knocked over the refrigerator, and at one point was over a foot deep.

Every time I walked into my house I just wanted to sit and cry for an hour. I lost everything: my furniture, my belongings, my photos of my children, she says.

The flood also damaged their medicines.

I have all my medications; I can’t afford them now because you can only get them once a month, Cancel said, so I can’t afford to take my meds anymore. I have to wait.

The family has been cleaning since Wednesday evening and sleeping in their SUV which was blocked by the storm.

Cancel said they were praying now for help and a miracle.

I can’t go anywhere. I am a security agent ; I can’t go anywhere without a car, she said, and all of that, my mom bought me this house before she died, so it’s like all that money I’ve invested has been wiped out in less than a day.

Even though the floodwaters persist inside and outside Annul’s house, a considerable amount has receded. When asked what her next move was, she said she didn’t know.

