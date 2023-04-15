A Glimpse of Bollywood – Latest News from Jammu and Kashmir | Tourism





Parvez Dewan

Book: Bollywood Odyssey

Author: Ajay Mankotia

French language

Publisher: Readomania, New Delhi

Year: 2023

Price: Rs 699

Pages: 332

In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), there was a scene in which the characters of Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka roam the streets of Paris, listening to a song by Rafi from An Evening in Paris on their headphones and playing it as in the original from 1968.

But you and I haven’t seen that footage. We only got a few snippets of this song on the movie’s soundtrack. The makers of the film deleted the scene because the film had already become too long.

This is also why K Asif only retained 12 of the 20 songs that Naushad had composed for Mughal e Azam (1960). Raj Kapoor shot Mera Naam Joker as a 6 hour movie. When he shortened it to 4 hours, he cut out some great songs, including the majestic Mukesh-Sharda duo, Gao Gao.

Ajay Mankotia’s Bollywood Odyssey Encyclopedia not only has a chapter on all his favorite musical directors and singers from the 1950s, 60s and 70s, but also chapters on themes such as songs that had to be cut from the final version of the movie.

Prior to forming his own tax advisory board, Mankotia was a senior Indian Revenue Service official. However, he had music in his blood and was trained in music at home. His uncle Satish Bhatia composed the music for the popular Boond Jo Ban Gayi Moti from V Shantaram (1967) and his mother Usha Bhatia was a singer for All India Radio in the 1950s. As a result, not only Mankotia can play music, being as a child, he often sang on stage, especially if his uncle had composed the music. When he grew up he would be on stage in his own right and became known as the Singing Taxman.

This means that Mankotia grew up surrounded by family friends like Jaidev, of Hum Dono fame, and singer Jagjit Kaur, who later married Khayyam. Mankotia not only had access to famous musicians and singers, but also unique ideas.

For example, OP Nayyar once told him that even though Asha Bhosle ran the studio and the heart of his rival Rahul Dev Burman, RD gave his best songs to Lata Mangeshkar. It was extremely obvious and yet this conclusion reached very few people outside of the industry.

Mohammed Rafi topped the music charts in the 1950s and 1960s. At the highest level, he had no competition. Mukesh was an extremely aloof number two until 1968 when audiences began to listen to other male singers as well. Kishore Kumar, Mahendra Kapoor and Mukesh sang the no. 1, 2 and 4 most popular songs sung by male singers that year. Rafi only reached No. 3. When Kishore’s Aradhana took the nation by storm in late 1969, it was Rafi’s turn to be wiped out. For nearly five years, nothing worked.

Mankotia tells us that it was musical director Usha Khanna who helped Rafi regain his self-confidence in 1974 by winning him his first film award since perhaps 1967, for the song Teri galiyon mein (Hawas).

Mankotia also reminds us that the Indian Army contributed in some way to the world of Indian music, giving us lyricist Anand Bakshi and musical director Madan Mohan. Khayyam had been a member of the Army Cultural Troop during World War II, a unit led by none other than Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

Mankotia covers artists from India as well as Pakistan. Besides individual chapters on masters like Mehdi Hasan and Ghulam Ali, it has a chapter on songs sung for Indian films by Pakistanis and songs sung for Pakistani films by Indians.

In the process, we learn that ghazal singer Mehdi Hasan’s father and uncle had been singers of dhrupad in Rajasthan, a pure form of Hindu devotional music sung primarily in royal courts and temples.

Naushad once caught Mukesh drinking alcohol during the day. He reprimanded him, saying that he turned out to be as good a singer as KL Saigal with the song, Dil jalta hai. Did he now want to prove that he could also drink as well as Saigal? (Alcohol had destroyed Saigal’s life.)

Mukesh was Raj Kapoor’s reading voice for most of his career. However, Manna Dey was able to sing some songs from Shree 420 (1955) and all male songs from Chori Chori (1956), because during that time Mukesh was bound by contract to Mashuqa, a film in which he played the hero. In 1969, Raj Kapoor brought back Manna Dey for Joker’s title track.

Likewise, Kapoor’s films almost always had music by Shankar Jaikishan. However, Phir Subah Hogi went to Khayyam on the recommendation of Sahir Ludhianvi. The film was based on Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment, a novel which Sahir felt Khayyam understood better.

Among the most rewarding chapters in Bollywood Odyssey are those based on themes such as popular songs cited in court judgments, including the Supreme Court itself. Sahir has been one of the most quoted poets. His Jinhen naaz hai Hind pe (1957) was mentioned by the SC in Buddhadev Karmakar vs State of West Bengal (2011). Also in 2011, a chief metropolitan magistrate cited his Woh afsana jise anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin in his judgment releasing Ottavio Quattrocchi. Later that year, this song was cited by an extra sessions judge in a dowry-related harassment case.

In 2016, the High Court of Delhi cited the famous patriotic song of Gulshan Bawra Merey desh ki dharti in its judgment in the case of Kanhaiya Kumar v NCT State of Delhi. In 2018, the Supreme Court cited Anjan Rotey’s song hue aatey hainsab from the film Muqaddar ka Sikandar.

Mankotia scholarship is amazing. Despite his very Dogra name and origins, he manages to spot Tamil and Malayalam songs cited by the courts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/a-peep-into-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related