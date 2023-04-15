Casting director thinks James Bond can’t be a young actor





no time to die wasn’t that long in the grand scheme of things (even if its delays made you want to). With Daniel Craig when James Bond is now coming to an end with this movie, the question naturally shifted to who’s next?. Much like with the next Doctor, figuring out who will play Bond next has become something of an event in itself, at least until MGM goes ahead and reveals the guy in question to the world’s excitement ( or annoyance, confusion, etc.). Who should be the next James Bond? io9 guitar picks Rumors about the next Bond have been circulating for months now, with the most popular of the bunch being that the role would be inhabited by a younger actor. Producer Michael G. Wilson Said this last october that an actor in his twenties couldn’t fit the character, and c acting director Debbie McWilliams recently explained why. McWilliams has been kicking off the franchise for decades, and she’s downright say it Radio schedules This young actors do not have the necessary seriousness to play the super spy for several films. And to drive the point home, she used the pre-Craig casting search is the best example of this. They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, McWilliams said of these actors . (At the time, this would have included Henry Cavill and foreigners Sam Heughan, who would have been 22 and 26 respectively.) B This Because that’s not just the role they take on, it’s a huge responsibility. The idea of ​​a younger Bond was scrapped and everyone finally settled on Craig. That said, McWilliams also told The Times that the next Bond would ultimately come down to whoever was best for the role. Each actor had their own pre-packaged level of fame when they signed on for the role, and it stands to reason that will happen again with our next iteration of James Bond, whenever that announcement is made. It’s hard to argue against his original point, though. S Some characters just have something about them that forces you to mentally lock them into a particular age no matter what. And in general, action movies don’t always do well with characters in their twenties (or their actors, for that matter), although there have been exceptions like Taron Egerton in Kingsman. Again, with the way MGM plans to expand and continue the various franchises it owns, it wouldn’t be surprising if the studio would sidestep that with James Bond Jr. in a few years. Let us know in the comments below who you think would make a good Bond, regardless of age. Want more io9 news? Find out when to wait for the last wonder, star warsAnd star trek versions, what’s next for the DC Universe in Film and TVand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

