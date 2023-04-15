Daily entertainment guide for the Prescott area! | Culture & Leisure

Courtesy of the Prescott Nightlife Reports Facebook group page
Prescott Area Entertainment for Friday, April 14:
live music
Del Rio Springs Vineyard Wine Tasting Room: Aragon Smith, 3-6
Dry Gulch Steakhouse: Bud Tyndale, 4-8
Rancho Bar 7 (Wickenburg): Cassandra’s Long Strip, 5-8
The Hassayampa Inn: gentle winds, 5-8
Colt Grill Prescott: IsometricK, 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Founding Fathers Collective: King Copper with special guest Dave Russell, 6-9
The Back Alley Wine Bar: The Whiskey Guns, 6-9
The Log Cabin (Chino Valley): Rick Favale, 7-10
The Attic: Off The Record, 7-10
The Raven Cafe: The Shaw Squarrd Line, 6-9
The Birdcage Saloon: Well Dressed Wolves, 8-12
The Windsock Lounge: funk frequency, 7-11
Whiskey River Tavern: The Cheektones, 8-11
The Jersey Lilly Saloon: Hayley and the Kometz, 8-12
Matt’s Saloon: South of somewhere, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Findlay Toyota Center (PV): Cody Johnson and Friends, 8:30 p.m.
Mortimer Farms (Dewey): Barn Dance & Dinner with music by Tyller Gummersall, 6-10
Creekside Lodge (Mayer): Kody, 6-9
Karaoke
Cooper’s Pub: hosted by Matt & Allie, 6-9
The Hideout Bar (PV): Karaoke, 8-1
Jackass Bar & Grill (PV): karaoke hosted by DJ Krazy Ray, 9-12
Theater
YCPAC: Jane Eyre The Musical, 7-10
Elks Theater: RENT, 7 p.m.
Other
The Elks Theatre: Country Swing Dancing–Fundamentals at 5:30 p.m.; Beyond the Basics at 6:45
Park Plaza Liquor & Deli: Pairing Dinner with AZ Stronghold Wines, 5:45-8:00 p.m.
Tony’s Too (PV): Cash Added Open 8-Ball Chip Tournament, 7 p.m.