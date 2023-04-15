Hollywood star John Wayne called ‘the worst actor in town’





Fewer actors in the history of Hollywood cinema can be considered as iconic as John Wayne, the face of the Western genre in the 1950s and 1960s. Collaborating with pioneers of the craft such as John Ford and Howard Hawks, Wayne became known for his rugged figures daring to patrol the American border, delivering iconic performances in the 1956s. Researchers and 1962 The man who shot Liberty Valance, among other classics. Brimming with class and powerful patriotic vigour, Wayne achieved great success playing essentially a rough, tough caricature of his own real persona. Aware of such an on-screen identity, Wayne told film critic Roger Ebert in 1969 interview that he was delighted to play Henry Hathaway’s film true bravery, stating: For sure my first decent role in 20 years and my first chance to play a character role in place of John Wayne. Usually they just put me there and bump into everybody. Although he flourished in the mid-twentieth century, becoming one of the most beloved actors of all time, the actor was not afraid to make enemies, calling several actors and filmmakers with whom he did not. didn’t agree. This is detailed in the book John Wayne: My father, written by the actor’s daughter, Aissa Wayne. As far as his movie contemporaries go, I’ve only heard him speak once with real venom, she wrote, before revealing the actor in question was none other than the Oscar-winning double Gene Hackman. Gene Hackman could never appear on screen without my dad hampering his performance, Aissa added: I wish I could tell you why he criticized Hackman so harshly, but he never went into detail. Hackan rose to prominence in the industry in the same decade that Waynes Hollywood stature dwindled, starring in the 1971s The French connectionyears 1974 The conversation And Young Frankenstein of the same year. For some reason, Wayne didn’t like Hackman at all, and Aissa still remembers: At the time, though, my dad called Hackman the worst actor in town. He is awful. Despite his blatant hatred of Hackman, his daughter is sure that if her father were here today he might like his films, stating: Although this is pure speculation, if my father had lived to see more of his work, I think his view of Mr. Hackman would have changed. Yet despite Waynes dislike of Hackman, the latter never took his critics to heart, calling the former one of the best actors of all time. In a interview back in 1992 Hackman, which was on the eve of the release of Clint Eastwood’s Best Picture winner unforgivenadded: I could never be the man he was because his politics and mine would be incompatible, but you have to admire how really good he was as an actor, in charge of the stage and with a such great charisma. Take a look at the trailer for the influential revisionist western classic, unforgiven below. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

