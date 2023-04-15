Hollywood relief after Prince Harry’s coronation visit

Harry and Meghan’s business status is at a turning point in America, say Hollywood insiders who are warning that the couple’s celebrity status is starting to fade.

Prince Harry’s belated announcement that he would be coming to his father’s coronation next month has been warmly received in Los Angeles, not least because the Sussexes’ currency hinges on him still being considered a working member of the family royal.

“Harry is coming back for all the right reasons, but there has been a palpable sigh of relief among those of us involved with the business because Brand Sussex is counting on Harry being seen with his family,” said one. Netflix source.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about how close you are to the king.”

Harry, fifth in line to the throne, is only expected to attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on the morning of May 6 before returning to California.

However, The Mail on Sunday has been told that a place will be reserved for him at lunch after the coronation in case he decides to go too.

Meghan will spend May 6 hosting her son Archie’s fourth birthday at the couple’s Montecito mansion of 11.75million, and Harry is determined to return home to enjoy the celebrations later in the day, a plan that the eight-hour jet lag should make possible.

Meanwhile, there is intense speculation in Hollywood about the couple’s next steps and how they will continue to generate the lucrative financial deals needed to fund their lifestyle.

The Sussexes signed a £120m deal with streaming giant Netflix after ‘Megxit’ and also have multi-million pound deals with publishers Penguin Random House and with Spotify. Harry would earn up to 500,000 at a time for his speaking engagements.

In 2019, the Duke was also caught on camera asking Disney boss Bob Iger at the London premiere of The Lion King, “You know she [Meghan] do voiceovers?’ The Duchess then narrated a documentary film about elephants for the company.

A senior Walt Disney Studios executive told MoS: ‘What Harry and Meghan do next is the $64,000 question everyone in Hollywood is asking.

“They’re at a turning point because they’ve done the Netflix series and Harry has done his book. You could say the bloom is starting to fade from the rose. What is their motto? Their main selling point is their connection to the royal family.

‘Harry must be here [at the Coronation]. In America, it’s all part of the story. Harry has to go back and either he’s kissed, which is wonderful, or he’s not, which will allow the story to continue.

“The story has to keep evolving because that’s what builds the brand and brings the deals.”

The executive added: ‘The danger that Harry and Meghan face becomes irrelevant. Americans care about the royal family. We have always been fascinated by the Royals. Harry is Diana’s son, nothing will ever change that.

“But the American public needs to see that he’s still part of the family because his family and their drama is what we care about.”

The MoS understands that, although it has yet to be announced, Meghan has agreed to do a second series of her award-winning Archetypes podcast on Spotify. She is also reportedly working on a book as part of the couple’s deal with Penguin Random House, the company behind Harry’s controversial memoir Spare.

Public relations expert Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants, said: “Harry goes there [to the Coronation] is a smart decision on both a personal and brand level.

“He was masterful in the merchandising and marketing of his royal lineage. Being reported missing during a major family event dilutes his mark.

“Not going will not hurt Meghan’s brand. Most people in the United States don’t really care whether she does or not.

“But for Harry, all the relevance of his brand is linked to the proximity to the king. So he’s going there for all the right and honorable reasons, but there’s definitely a huge upside for his brand.

Last night, a source said senior officials at Buckingham Palace were hopeful Harry could still decide to attend lunch after the coronation.

A place will be made for him at the table. He is not expected to stay after the coronation procession, but the palace staff count him down just in case.

The Netflix source added: “The coronation footage will be instantly iconic. Harry will be in those pictures and from a business perspective you can’t put a price on that.