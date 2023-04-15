Supporting Bollywood Characters Who Won Millions of Hearts

There are many talented actors and actresses in the Hindi film industry who have become very popular for their impressive acting in supporting roles. Although many of them do not get the recognition they deserve, some of their characters have become immortal. Nowadays, supporting actors have clearly defined roles and sometimes they even outshine the protagonist or the main couple.

Here is a list of supporting actors who simply stole the show in their respective movies. Some of them delivered brilliant performances that will remain etched in our hearts.

Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher (Gully Boy)

With his portrayal of MC Sher in the film Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi consolidated his position in Bollywood. After playing this supporting role, he quickly received many offers to play the lead role in big budget films.

Piyush Mishra as Nasir Ahmed (Gangs of Wasseypur)

Almost every actor in this film deserves to be on this list, but let’s talk about this gem of an actor today. From the very beginning to the end of the film, Piyush Mishra established himself as an imposing figure. Even though he was only a supporting actor, he still had a huge impact on the film.

Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai (Bajirao Mastani)

Priyanka Chopra was the highlight of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She acted with ease and perfection. Kashibai was delightfully portrayed by her. It is one of the best performances of his career after Jhilmil de Barfi.

Deepak Dobriyal (Tanu marries Manu)

Deepak Dobriyal, despite having a long career in the profession, has become quite famous for his portrayal of Pappi Ji in Tanu Weds Manu. We certainly can’t forget the iconic scene and its hilarious dialogue, You’re a good question, but your question hurt me!

Paresh Rawal as Baburao (Hera Pheri)

No other actor could have played the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri better than Paresh Rawal. Baburao is always fascinating and fun to watch on screen, whether it’s the way he walks or talks. Fans love every dialogue and every scene of Baburao from the film.

