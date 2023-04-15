Kannada actor Chetan Kumar’s visa canceled due to involvement in ‘anti-national activities’

The central government on Saturday revoked the visa of Kannada actor Chetan Kumar aka Chetan Ahimsa for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities.” Earlier, he was arrested for allegedly hurting Hindu feelings.

It came a month after the 40-year-old, who has starred in several films, was taken into police custody after his objectionable ‘Hindutva is built on lies’ tweet went viral.

While the government revoked his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), the actor has now sought a stay in court for 15 days.

Speaking to CNN-News18, he said: “An intentional attempt is being made to scare me and create an atmosphere of fear. Our ideological strength and our commitment to social and economic justice and all kinds of egalitarianism is a threat to the powers that be. What I see is that they try to create an atmosphere of fear but in reality they are the ones who are afraid because they cannot silence our voice, so they cancel my visa. It’s an undemocratic way to silence me or anyone who stands up for equality.”

He added, it’s definitely an intentional fabrication. We have never done anything illegal or broken the law, there have been no convictions. They gave me 15 days to return the visa and I’m going to use those 15 days to get a stay in the High Court and fight it.”

Chetan, who was based in Chicago, got his OCI card in 2018.

In his March 20 tweet, which now says Twitter doesn’t exist, “he allegedly said, Hindutva is built on lies and it can be defeated by truth, and that truth is equality.”

It is also said to have been cited as an example of lies” – statement by Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkars, site of Babri Mosque as Rama’s birthplace and story that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda killed Tipu Sultan.

The actor was arrested in February last year, for his alleged tweet about a judge hearing a case over whether hijabs were acceptable in public schools. He was released on bail.

Chetan has acted in many films including Aa Dinagalu (2007), Myna (2013), Noorondu Nenapu (2017) and Ranam (2021).

(with PTI entries)

Read all the latest movie news and entertainment news here