TOP 10 HIGHEST PAID BOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES IN FORBES LIST 2023

Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world, producing films loved by millions of people around the world. Every year, Forbes publishes a list of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood, giving us a glimpse into the world of glamour, fame and fortune.

The latest Forbes list of highest paid Bollywood actresses is finally out, and the women on the list are nothing short of amazing. From stunning looks to impeccable acting skills, these actresses have it all. So, without further ado, check out the 10 highest paid Bollywood actresses in the Forbes list!

Top 10 highest paid actresses in Bollywood according to Forbes

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika mainly works in Indian Hindi films. She is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She has received several awards, including 3 Filmfare Awards. She charges 22 Crore per movie and her approval fee per day is around 1-2 Crore. Deepika is an international actor. She has also served as an ambassador for the Indian Psychiatric Society as its brand ambassador to raise awareness about mental health and help reduce the stigma associated with its ailments.

2. Alia Bhat

Alia Bhatt is a British actress, who works in Hindi films. Shocking?

Yes, she has British roots and holds British citizenship. She has received several awards, including 4 Filmfare awards. She is one of the highest paid actresses in India and has also appeared in Forbes India fame. It charges 20 crore per movie and the approval fee per day is 1-2 crore.

3. Kangana Amardeep Ranaut

Kangana is an actress and filmmaker. Who mainly works in Hindi movies. She has received several awards, including 4 national awards and 5 Filmfare awards. She was also nominated for stardom from Forbes India. It charges around 15 crore for a movie, and the approval fee per day is 1-2 crore.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood ki Junglee Billi or also known as Desi Girl was one of the best and most famous Bollywood actresses. She was the winner of the Miss World pageant. She is one of the highest paid Bollywood actresses. She has received various awards, including 2 national awards and 5 Filmfare awards. She demanded the value per film to be 14 crore and the approval fee per day to be 1 crore.

5. Katrina Kaif

She is also a British actress like Alia Bhatt who works in Indian Hindi films. Katrina Kaif is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She has received 4 Screen Awards, 4 Zee cine Awards and 3 Filmfare Awards. She charges per movie worth 12 crore and her approval fee per day is 1-1.25.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Youngest Bollywood Actresses 2022

6. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has 6 Filmfare awards and is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. It is charged per film worth 12 crore and approval fee 1-1.25 crore per day.

7. Anouchka Sharam

An Indian actress and former producer who works in Indian Hindi films. She has also received several awards from Filmfare Awards. She demands the highest salary in Bollywood. She also appeared in Forbes Celebrity of India. She works as an ambassador for several products or brands. She gets the highest value for playing per movie is 8 crore, and the endorsement fee per day is 1.00 to 1.25 crore.

8. Shraddha Kapoor

An Indian actress who mainly works in Hindi films. She is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She has been nominated for Forbes Celebrity and by Forbes Asia. She also works for several brands and products. She was a well paid actress in India. She demanded a value of 7 crore per film, and the approval fee per day is around 0.5 to 1.0 crore.

9. Kiara Advani

Kiara is an Indian actress who works in Hindi and Telegu movies. It is charged 5 crores per movie, and the approval fee per day is around 25-50 Lakhs.

ten. critical i say

She works in Hindi and Telugu films. First of all, she worked precisely as a model. She received a Filmfare Award for Best Acting. She also appeared in Forbes India. She has her clothing line and also a fitness business. She also put her talent at the service of the ambassador of several brands and products. She gets worth 4 crores to play per movie and endorsement fee per day worth 50 Lakhs.

These actresses not only ruled the big screen, they also broke stereotypes and paved the way for future generations.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses In India 2022