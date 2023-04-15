Entertainment
TOP 10 HIGHEST PAID BOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES IN FORBES LIST 2023
Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world, producing films loved by millions of people around the world. Every year, Forbes publishes a list of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood, giving us a glimpse into the world of glamour, fame and fortune.
The latest Forbes list of highest paid Bollywood actresses is finally out, and the women on the list are nothing short of amazing. From stunning looks to impeccable acting skills, these actresses have it all. So, without further ado, check out the 10 highest paid Bollywood actresses in the Forbes list!
Top 10 highest paid actresses in Bollywood according to Forbes
1. Deepika Padukone
Deepika mainly works in Indian Hindi films. She is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She has received several awards, including 3 Filmfare Awards. She charges 22 Crore per movie and her approval fee per day is around 1-2 Crore. Deepika is an international actor. She has also served as an ambassador for the Indian Psychiatric Society as its brand ambassador to raise awareness about mental health and help reduce the stigma associated with its ailments.
2. Alia Bhat
Alia Bhatt is a British actress, who works in Hindi films. Shocking?
Yes, she has British roots and holds British citizenship. She has received several awards, including 4 Filmfare awards. She is one of the highest paid actresses in India and has also appeared in Forbes India fame. It charges 20 crore per movie and the approval fee per day is 1-2 crore.
3. Kangana Amardeep Ranaut
Kangana is an actress and filmmaker. Who mainly works in Hindi movies. She has received several awards, including 4 national awards and 5 Filmfare awards. She was also nominated for stardom from Forbes India. It charges around 15 crore for a movie, and the approval fee per day is 1-2 crore.
4. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood ki Junglee Billi or also known as Desi Girl was one of the best and most famous Bollywood actresses. She was the winner of the Miss World pageant. She is one of the highest paid Bollywood actresses. She has received various awards, including 2 national awards and 5 Filmfare awards. She demanded the value per film to be 14 crore and the approval fee per day to be 1 crore.
5. Katrina Kaif
She is also a British actress like Alia Bhatt who works in Indian Hindi films. Katrina Kaif is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She has received 4 Screen Awards, 4 Zee cine Awards and 3 Filmfare Awards. She charges per movie worth 12 crore and her approval fee per day is 1-1.25.
ALSO READ: Top 10 Youngest Bollywood Actresses 2022
6. Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor has 6 Filmfare awards and is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. It is charged per film worth 12 crore and approval fee 1-1.25 crore per day.
7. Anouchka Sharam
An Indian actress and former producer who works in Indian Hindi films. She has also received several awards from Filmfare Awards. She demands the highest salary in Bollywood. She also appeared in Forbes Celebrity of India. She works as an ambassador for several products or brands. She gets the highest value for playing per movie is 8 crore, and the endorsement fee per day is 1.00 to 1.25 crore.
8. Shraddha Kapoor
An Indian actress who mainly works in Hindi films. She is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She has been nominated for Forbes Celebrity and by Forbes Asia. She also works for several brands and products. She was a well paid actress in India. She demanded a value of 7 crore per film, and the approval fee per day is around 0.5 to 1.0 crore.
9. Kiara Advani
Kiara is an Indian actress who works in Hindi and Telegu movies. It is charged 5 crores per movie, and the approval fee per day is around 25-50 Lakhs.
ten. critical i say
She works in Hindi and Telugu films. First of all, she worked precisely as a model. She received a Filmfare Award for Best Acting. She also appeared in Forbes India. She has her clothing line and also a fitness business. She also put her talent at the service of the ambassador of several brands and products. She gets worth 4 crores to play per movie and endorsement fee per day worth 50 Lakhs.
These actresses not only ruled the big screen, they also broke stereotypes and paved the way for future generations.
ALSO READ: Top 10 Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses In India 2022
|
Sources
2/ https://mews.in/top-10-bollywood-highest-paid-actresses/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023
- Gunfire and military jets roar over Sudan’s capital as army rivals clashExBulletin
- JI chief meets with Imran, Shehbaz to end standoff – Journal
- After 60 years of hockey, Gulls head coach Roy Sommer announces his retirement – NBC 7 San Diego
- Utica tops Medaille in second annual Mike Parnell game
- The 10 Best Agtech Organizations in the U.S. by 2023
- Treaty 8 First Nations in BC celebrate signing land rights treaty claims with province, Ottawa
- Top Trump lawyer recused himself from Mar-a-Lago documents case
- Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, IPL Records & Stats For IPL 2023
- Jokowi urges public to get vaccinated before Idul Fitri – Society
- Men’s Tennis upsets No. 17 Auburn, 4-1 – LSU
- Free prom dresses for those in need