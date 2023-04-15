‘Maisel’ Costumes Elevate Storytelling with Boldness and Color | Culture & Leisure

NEW YORK (AP) In the cavernous Brooklyn warehouse where The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was filmed, there are towers of pillbox hats, double-stacked shelves of dresses and coats in the order of the arc- rainbows and vision boards full of fabric swatches.
During a set visit in October while filming the final season of the comedies, Emmy-winning costume designer Donna Zakowska gave her crew marching orders to translate the characters’ emotions and the aesthetic tone of each scene. Over five seasons, Zakowska says she has dressed nearly 50,000 lead and extra cast for the hit Amazon Prime Videos show, which launches his last season Friday.
Maisel follows a New York housewife who takes an unlikely turn into stand-up comedy on a journey of self-discovery after her husband’s infidelity shatters their conventional life.
Before filming, Zakowska gave each player a one-shot to make sure every shoe, pin, and belt looked good. When looking for inspiration, Zakowska often referred to what she called the Maisel Map images of stars. Rachel Brosnahan iconic looks and color palettes from previous seasons against a wall of her latest sketches.
One of the greatest joys and most terrifying parts of doing this show is that I didn’t feel like I knew who Midge was, Brosnahan told The Associated Press of her character. Without geniuses like Donna creating this character and helping me understand where she was, emotionally, scene after scene through the way she expressed herself in her clothes, I don’t think we would be here.
She has a great love for storytelling, Brosnahan said.
The show’s creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, said Zakowska had an immediate understanding of Brosnahans’ character development and how to show those character changes through color. As Midge becomes more empowered to express herself on stage, she transitions from wearing pastel-colored suits downtown to wearing a black dress when performing in downtown clubs. He was the first person we worked with who did this, and we loved it. She equated the color with the character’s mood, Palladino said.
You’re really trying to improve the script, the story, and you’re trying to create that world,” Zakowska said.
The Palladinos learned to coordinate Maisels’ elaborate set design and unique locations with Zakowskas’ costumes, to create stunning tableaux.
Throughout the five seasons, pink dominates. To create the 1950s swing coat that Brosnahan wears in the pilot, Zakowska went through more than 200 shades of pink and finally had the fabric dyed to get the right pastel shade.
It was quite a philosophy, Sherman-Palladino said of the trajectory of the roses she wore, that really tied into Midges’ emotional ups and downs.
As a nod to the character’s full evolution, in the first episode of the new season, a newly confident Midge wears a two-tone version of the original pink coat. There’s a kind of romanticism or sentimentality to the color, Zakowska said.
Many actors saw Zakowska as a collaborator in the development of their characters. Alex Borstein, who plays Susie on the show, said she wanted to wear suspenders and a peaked cap, which Zakowska topped off with a leather jacket and even her own boots. Every time you put on that uniform or that armor, it helped me to create Susie, to make her real,” Borstein said.
You get out of the car, do your hair and makeup, and you’re still in 2022, said Reid Scott, who plays a late-night host in season five. For Scotts’ character, Zakowska made bespoke costumes and sourced a slew of vintage cardigans from the UK. The second you put that suit on, and the feel and the smell of it and the way the high-waisted pants really grab you, it would make me fall in and… boom, you’re in 1961.
Zakowska said she was a little surprised, but thrilled with how fans reacted to the costumes, with some even dressing up as Midge for Halloween. I think in one way or another, Midge Maisel gave a lot of women a vocabulary, she said, of the impact of the main characters on pop culture. After the pandemic, she noticed an increased interest in costumes. Everyone wanted to celebrate a little, and the Midges looks were the right thing at the right time, Zakowska said.
Several cast members said that Zakowska’s meticulous attention to detail changed the way they felt about their characters. Caroline Aaron, who plays Midges’ stepmother Shirley, said she begged Zakowska to drop the sash under her characters’ flashy dresses, but Zakowska insisted, saying it affected the way the character walked . Details the public wouldn’t necessarily see, period jewelry, handbags and even buttons completed a specific look and created an entirely imaginary world.
If the shed had somehow slapped me into something 50s, I might have been a sloppier Shirley, Aaron said. But she was so insistent on really making each character worthy in terms of clothing.
Marin Hinkle, who plays Midges’ mother, Rose Weissman, said she was inspired by her characters’ bold clothing choices, ultra-chic coats and hats.
In my own life, I tend to be like, let’s be simple and don’t rock a boat and be good and proper, Hinkle explained. She said she loves Rose’s ability to say, “Today is a spectacular day and I’m going to go for the bright colors and not go in the shadows!”
It was so hard to say goodbye to her, Hinkle said, “because she gave me a little more nerve.